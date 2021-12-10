Recreational tourism is a leading economic driver for our region.
So we saw irony – and good news – in Wednesday’s announcement that Seven Springs Mountain Resort and two other local ski resorts would be sold. That report came a day after the announcement of nearly half a million dollars in Somerset County tourism grants – in an event at Seven Springs in Champion.
There is much at stake for our region as Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain ski areas transition from current owner Bob Nutting to Vail Resorts, based in the ski meccas of Colorado and Vermont. Vail Resorts operates top ski destination across the country and in Canada, and as far away as Australia.
“These great ski areas in Pennsylvania are a perfect complement to our existing resorts, creating a much stronger connection and compelling offering to our current and future guests in Pittsburgh, as well as those in other critical markets such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Cleveland,” Vail CEO Kristen Lynch said, as reported by our David Hurst.
One nice bonus once this deal in finalized in 2022 could be the availability of ski passes that would offer access at other Vail-run sites. The company currently operates five attractions in Pennsylvania, including Whitetail Resort in southern Franklin County.
“Vail Resorts is a perfect successor, with a proven track record of honoring the unique character of each of its resorts,” Nutting said.
The news followed Tuesday’s announcement of $462,740 in tourism and marketing grants for Somerset County businesses, with funds generated through a motel/lodging tax levied on those who stay in the area.
After awarding $202,649 last year, when tourism and lodging took a hit from the pandemic, the Somerset County commissioners and the organization GO Laurel Highlands happily more than doubled their impact in 2021.
“Today, it’s not easy for the tourism industry,” Seven Springs CEO Eric Mauck said at his resort. “But we’re doing unique, special things – and it’s giving people something else to think about that is positive.”
We see this whole week of developments as positive for Somerset County and beyond.
In all, nearly 40 grants were announced, to be used primarily for marketing and promotion – for attracting more visitors.
Among the larger grants were $63,000 for Seven Springs Mountain Resort, $60,000 for Jennerstown Speedway and $22,540 for the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy. Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial will receive nearly $14,000, and the Comfort Inn of Somerset is getting nearly $17,000.
Grants will support some of Somerset County’s traditional industries and popular stops – including $14,000 for the Somerset County Fair Association, $10,000 for Brantview Farms Maple, $25,000 for the Lodge at Indian Lake, nearly $14,000 for the Pennsylvania Maple Festival, $7,000 for the Quecreek Mine Rescue Site and $5,000 for the Mountain Playhouse.
Organizations that keep visitors and residents alike safe were not left out. Listie Volunteer Fire Company was awarded $7,687, while New Centerville & Rural Volunteer Fire Company will receive $5,996 to help with its annual Farmers and Threshermen’s Jubilee.
And appropriately, local promotion-focused groups got some help: A combined $8,488 for Confluence Tourism Association’s marketing and visitors center; $24,055 for Meyersdale Area Historical Society’s visitors center; $7,514 for the Somerset Historical Center; $6,000 for Somerset Inc.; $3,002 for the Springs Historical Society; and $25,000 for the important work of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
Among other grants, Larry Simms was awarded $6,000 for his Confluence Café, which he is renovating and expanding. That will mean greater need to market the business to potential new customers.
“This place is going to start to become a destination point – and we need to get the word out,” Simms said.
Clay Mankamyer told Hurst he will put a $1,875 grant for his Remember Me Rose Garden near the Flight 93 National Memorial to good use – attracting those interested in gardening and history to the site.
“For us,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice boost.”
We certainly hope that we can someday soon say the same about Vail Resorts taking over three local ski areas – driving even more tourism dollars into our region.
Now, if we could just convinced Mr. Nutting to sell our beloved but hapless Pittsburgh Pirates ...
