The spirit of police dog Titan lives on in Johnstown.
The Johnstown Police Department officially welcomed its two newest members this past week when K-9 officers Ripp and Archie were introduced to the community.
The new K-9s were purchased thanks to donations made after Titan died in the line of duty last November – falling down an unsecured elevator shaft during a pursuit of burglary suspects in darkness at a vacant building.
The community quickly responded, with businesses and individuals offering donations in Titan’s memory toward a police dog fund.
Interim Chief Chad Miller said more than 300 contributions were made – enough to allow the JPD to acquire two dogs.
Online law-enforcement sources say a dogs bred for police work sell for as much as $10,000, with costs climbing significantly when training and upkeep are added.
So the donations to this effort were critical.
“With the overwhelming support that we received after the loss of K-9 Titan, we thought: ‘What better way to honor his duty and sacrifice than to help support the community that has always been there to support us?’ ” Miller said – noting that contributions came from across the state and points around the globe.
The JPD’s latest K9 officers are:
• Ripp, a handsome 17-month-old Belgian Malinois, is training in the areas of narcotics detection and apprehension and working toward certification through the Eastern Police Canine Association.
Ripp, who looks a lot like Titan, will work and live with Patrolman Brian Stevens, Titan’s partner.
• Archie, a ridiculously cute 9-week-old Dogue de Bordeaux – or French mastiff, will be the department’s first comfort dog – appearing at city functions to provide therapy and emotional support while helping connect the department to residents.
“They’re a large dog and very docile – very friendly dogs,” Capt. Michael Plunkard, Archie’s partner, told reporter Shawn Curtis on Wednesday in Johnstown’s Central Park.
Miller said Archie will be “a dog for the community” – offering a positive focal point during moments of stress or trauma, and providing a friendly presence at community gatherings.
“For law enforcement, therapy dogs can greatly reduce the heightened short-term anxiety following critical incidents,” Miller said. “They can also have the added effect of potentially increasing recall during debriefings. Therapy dogs also have the ability to help those with long-term post-traumatic stress manage their symptoms.”
The National Law Enforcement Museum tells us that the use of dogs in police work goes back more than 100 years.
One of the earliest known instances involved bloodhounds assisting with the hunt for Jack the Ripper in London in 1888. The earliest K-9 training facility started Belgium in 1899.
K-9s became regular members of police departments in the United States in the 1970s.
The dogs receive training in areas such as “obedience, agility, tracking, evidence searches, open area and building searches,” according to the National Police Dog Foundation, with those lessons costing as much as $15,000 per K-9.
Ripp and Archie arrive even as the JPD and other departments are facing greater scrutiny for their practices while attempting to improve connections with all segments of the communities they serve – meaning the dogs will help with public relations along with the primary duties of finding drugs and catching law-breakers.
“Dogs have the ability to transcend cultures, race, religious beliefs and political affiliations,” Miller said.
Titan’s death elevated the region’s awareness of the critical and often dangerous work of K-9 units.
His legacy is growing, thanks to the arrival of Ripp and Archie – two new important members of our community.
