Organizers of the Showcase for Commerce defense trade show are welcoming industry leaders and government officials to Johnstown this week for one of the key events driving the region’s economy.
The annual expo, scheduled from Wednesday night through Friday, is evolving to stay relevant in a business and military environment that has changed a great deal since Showcase began 32 years ago.
A new panel series venturing outside the traditional Showcase discussion topics has been scheduled for Thursday in what Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley called “an interesting twist, a new option for people who have come to Showcase for a while,” as our Dave Sutor reported earlier this month.
Said Linda Thomson, president of Showcase co-host Johnstown Area Regional Industries: “Normally, we have several speakers that are from various parts of the (U.S. Department of Defense), but this year, we kind of took the approach with these panels where you can have somebody from industry, somebody from academia, someone from government all coming together to talk about really important technological solutions to issues that are being addressed in the defense of our country.”
One timely panel on artificial intelligence, or AI, will discuss the “AI arms race for supremacy” just one day after a pair of relevant news items from The Associated Press appeared in The Tribune-Democrat’s Wednesday editions.
One article highlighted how “Wall Street’s growing frenzy” over AI is juicing up stocks for tech firms such as Nvidia, while the other detailed a warning from a coalition of scientists and tech industry leaders that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority” right up there with pandemics and nuclear war.
Bradley told Sutor that the topic of AI is something she’s heard “a lot of buzz about from different chamber members. …
“How do businesses get out in front of it and understand it and use it to their advantage? So I think it’s certainly very timely.”
Another panel, this one on current and future technology needs in the agriculture industry, will include Tommy Nagle, a Patton-area farmer who is the vice president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, among its expert speakers. A third session will focus on how to incorporate new technology into military ground vehicles.
Networking events on Wednesday night, another newer addition to the Showcase slate, were scheduled in order to build on one of the event’s strengths – what Bradley described as “accessibility to some really powerful people.”
“It’s one of the things about our Showcase that I think really sets it apart,” Bradley said.
“We get these high-level speakers, but people can actually talk to them and hear directly from them, and they walk around and meet people.”
A press conference scheduled for Friday will highlight new contract awards, business partnerships and other developments that happened as a result of Showcase.
Last year’s Showcase press conference, as our Russ O’Reilly reported then, included announcements that:
• JWF Industries had begun building complete Army Flyer 72 ground vehicles on what company President Bill Polacek called “the region’s first-ever vehicle assembly line” at its facility on Iron Street in downtown Johnstown.
• The state of Pennsylvania and the nation of Denmark signed an agreement to cooperate in the fields of energy and defense, building on the presence in Johnstown of Scandinavian companies such as Kitron and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.
• Various companies had received defense contracts worth a total of about $200 million, including a $94 million U.S. Marine Corps award to Kongsberg for production of its RS6 30mm Remote Weapon Station.
Of course, since the point of Showcase is the production of weapons and military equipment, the war in Ukraine – to which the U.S. has shipped billions of dollars worth of such equipment, with no end in sight – will overshadow the proceedings.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who will deliver remarks during Showcase’s John P. Murtha Breakfast on Friday, invoked that ongoing crisis when he spoke about the continuing relevance of the expo earlier this month.
“Showcase for Commerce shines a light on the strength and resilience of Johnstown’s world-class workforce,” Casey said. “The region’s contributions to our national security and defense are indispensable, especially as Ukraine continues to defend itself against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s unjustifiable war with Pennsylvania-made weapons and equipment.
“I look forward to seeing the technology and innovations on display this year.”
Drivers in downtown Johns-town should be aware that Napoleon Street is closed between Market and Walnut streets while outdoor Showcase exhibits are on display on the street between 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.