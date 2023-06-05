It’s time to figure out how to improve safety at the dangerous intersection of U.S. Route 22 and South Center Street in Cambria Township, just south of Ebensburg Borough.
The latest evidence that something must be done came in tragic fashion on May 25 when a wreck at the intersection killed 77-year-old Ebensburg resident Richard Dow, as our Katie Smolen reported.
Three other people were injured when a tri-axle truck hit Dow’s SUV – Dow’s wife and a pair of Cambria County sheriff’s deputies. A dog in the Dow vehicle also died, Smolen reported.
“That intersection is known to be problematic,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer told Smolen after the crash.
“There are lots of accidents there. We just advise anyone to always be very cautious at that intersection, be it driving through it on (Route) 22 or entering 22 through that intersection. There’s a reason why that section of road is 45 mph, and there’s a reason why there’s a lot of electronic signage regarding that intersection.”
For drivers heading east on Route 22, the intersection is at the base of a steep hill just past a busy retail district that sees lots of truck traffic.
Anyone who has waited at that red light in the left-turn lane on Route 22 knows that cars and trucks pick up speed while heading down the hill, then whiz by in the travel lanes as their light remains green – or even when it’s red – often at speeds well over the 45 mph limit, so fast that cars waiting to turn onto South Center Street sometimes rock in their wake.
Drivers waiting to turn left are viscerally aware that any of those drivers at any moment could glance down at his or her cellphone or nod off behind the wheel, veer a couple feet to the left and plow through the line of cars in the turning lane.
That’s not the only hazard at the intersection, however.
While all the details of exactly what happened on May 25 aren’t a matter of public record yet, Smolen reported that Dow was turning west from South Center Street onto Route 22 – that is, a right turn, up the hill – when the tri-axle truck, also westbound, struck his SUV.
The truck then crossed the center line and hit a Cambria County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the eastbound lanes, injuring the two deputies who were inside.
Comments by readers on The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page after the wreck indicate that concern about the intersection’s hazards is widespread. Some people reported watching drivers run red lights there regularly.
“I never trust a green light at that intersection,” one reader wrote. “I treat it as a yield because there’s just too many accidents and running the lights. Whether they can’t stop or just miss it … always look and assume traffic is barreling and missing their red light.”
Added another: “I can’t even count how many trucks I have heard and seen blow their horns while plowing through red lights at that intersection.”
“Whether the driver pulled out in front of the truck or not – trucks do come barreling down the hill increasing their speed from Walmart – maybe not knowing or remembering that light and the intersection is there, by then it’s too late,” a third reader wrote. “Years back, a family was killed in the same spot with similar circumstances. They used to have a speed tracker there and flashing lights. It’s just a dangerous intersection either way.”
If studies are currently ongoing on what could be done to further reduce the risk of future tragedies at that intersection, they should be expedited; if not, officials should begin them now.
In the meantime, we second Neugebauer’s and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees’ call for drivers to use caution, both at the dangerous intersection and everywhere else – especially during the summer, when more cars and motorcycles are on the road and more children are out and about.
“There’s going to be kids playing, people running, bicycles,” Lees said just before Memorial Day. “Please exercise extreme caution for this holiday and try and prevent tragedies from occurring.”
