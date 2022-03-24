In a bizarre election year – even by Pennsylvania redistricting standards – candidates and voters alike find themselves scrambling to get ready for the May 17 primary.
With a tight deadline looming, those running for state legislative offices are racing to get enough signatures to have their names on the ballots.
That means signing events at county party offices and social outings, and door-to-door visiting with no time to spare.
“We’re in a crunch,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback told reporter Dave Sutor.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court approved the state’s new legislative districts on March 16, and two days later contenders could begin circulating petitions.
The high court also chose to stay with the original primary date rather than delay the election to give candidates more time.
The deadline is Monday to complete petitions and get on the ballot, with those running for state Senate needing 500 names of constituents, and those seeking House seats needing 300.
The process is further complicated by district boundary changes brought by the 2020 census and the state’s redistricting plan.
The federal districts were approved much earlier, so candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives have already submitted their petitions for getting on the ballot.
So have those seeking the offices of U.S. senator, governor and lieutenant governor.
The Associated Press reported that the shortened schedule is accompanied by a wave of retirements in both the 50-member Senate and the 203-seat House.
AP reported that at least 22 Republicans and seven Democrats in the House are not running for re-election, while five senators – “four Republicans and an independent who caucuses with the GOP,” the AP said – are stepping aside.
That’s on top of significant geographical shifts in many districts – including the south- trending 72nd House District and the north-moving 71st District, both of which are fully or predominantly in Cambria County.
In a rare occurrence, the redistricting process seems to favor Democrats – thanks to population shifts toward the Philadelphia region and the 3-2 advantage on the Legislative Reapportionment Commission.
Republicans hold a 113-90 majority in the House, and a 28-20 edge in the Senate – with one open seat and one independent senator. Half of the Senate seats will be on ballots this year, and all of the House.
The Tribune-Democrat will provide information ahead of the primary, listing the candidates for each office, and we’re conducting interviews with local and statewide contenders.
Voters must do their homework ahead of May 17, when we’ll set the stage for November in many key contests.
Right now, registered voters can support candidates by signing petitions to help with that process ahead of Monday’s deadline.
Area party leaders say they’re available to answer questions about new district alignments and other potentially confusing election subjects.
“What I’ve tried to do is reach out to people individually to try and get them to come in and sign,” Kulback said, “and we’ve put a full-court press on door-knocking to get people to sign.
“But when it normally would take like a five-minute stop, it’s actually double that because you’re explaining, ‘Oh, you already signed for the state and federal candidates? Now these are for the state reps, and, in some cases, the state senators, and the state committee people.’ So there’s, like, a whole level of confusion that has not been handled very well.”
