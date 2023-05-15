A trio of worthwhile bills are moving forward in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, according to recent reports by CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano, and ought to receive serious consideration from state legislators.
• State senators on Tuesday voted 44-5 to pass a bill that would require high school students to complete a personal financial literacy class in order to graduate. Senate Bill 647 now heads to the state House.
The mandatory course would focus on “pragmatic money issues” such as savings and investments, college and car loans, home mortgages and credit scores.
The bill’s goal is worthwhile – but making it law would come with a big price tag.
A financial impact statement accompanying the bill indicates that about 6,200 financial literacy classes would need to be taught each year in Pennsylvania if all students are to complete the course before graduation.
Hiring 62 more teachers statewide – about 10% of the actual estimated need if the bill becomes law – would cost schools $4.8 million, according to the statement.
That’s at a time when schools are already struggling to hire enough teachers, as The Tribune-Democrat has reported repeatedly in recent months. The impact statement acknowledges that, if the bill becomes law, many schools would likely eliminate an elective and replace it with the financial literacy course, rather than incur extra costs.
Teachers themselves would take on the costs of certification and testing, about $330 each, Scicchitano reported – a major minus as low pay for teachers is already a hot topic nationwide.
State representatives must carefully weigh the undeniable benefits of improving teenagers’ financial savvy against the significant costs of doing so before deciding whether to back Senate Bill 647.
• An effort to expand Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law to speed up the sealing of criminal records and broaden eligibility received broad bipartisan support last week as all 21 members of the House Judiciary Committee – including state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a former police chief – advanced House Bill 689 to the House floor.
The effort has broad support from both Republicans and Democrats, and from both criminal justice reform advocates and business and industry associations, Scicchitano reported.
The Clean Slate Law automatically seals court records after 10 years of certain – not all – nonviolent misdemeanor and summary convictions, as well as criminal cases that don’t end in convictions.
Once a record of an arrest and/or a conviction is sealed, it can be treated as if it never occurred.
To be eligible to have a record sealed, a person must not have been convicted of another crime in the interim, and any court-ordered restitution must have been paid to victims.
The new bill would expand eligibility to include third- degree felony convictions for certain drug offenses such as distribution and possession, as well as certain theft, forgery and fraud convictions. It would shorten the waiting period to seven years to seal a record of a misdemeanor offense and to five years for a summary offense.
First- and second-degree felonies would remain ineligible, as would crimes such as indecent exposure, failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements, and possession of weapons or escape by inmates.
“Having a low-level felony is what we’re dealing with, a nonviolent felony – in most cases, drug crimes by people who were addicts themselves,” said state Rep. Sheryl Delozier, a Cumberland County Republican who is a leader of the effort. “They’ve paid for that crime and now they’ve moved on. It’s been 10 years since they’ve had interaction with police. They’ve proven themselves, and they’ve earned that second chance.”
We agree. In a time when background checks are commonplace – and when a person’s ability to find housing and employment can depend on a clean result – people who committed minor, nonviolent crimes years ago and have not reoffended since then ought to have the chance to leave their pasts behind them.
• The state House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee’s Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities on Tuesday recommended the advancement of a bill to increase supplemental pensions for veterans who are blind, paralyzed or amputees as a result of their military service.
House Bill 1091 would boost the monthly payments from $150 to $270 and put them on track to rise every other year based on the Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation.
State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, the bill’s primary sponsor, said that the adjustment to the pensions – which are paid in addition to any other compensation from the state and federal governments – would cost the state an estimated $253,000 more annually.
The bill passed the House unanimously in each of the past two sessions, but received no further action in the Senate, Scicchitano reported.
This time, state Rep. Mark Gillen, R-Berks, the committee’s minority chair, says he’s received assurance from state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin – the new chairman of the equivalent Senate committee – that the Senate will take up bills that pass the House.
The third time should be the charm for House Bill 1091, which ought to become law swiftly.
