U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson’s hypocrisy now extends from gay marriage rights to banning books in school libraries.
Thompson, R-Centre, who represents much of Cambria County, joined with four Republican U.S. House colleagues from Pennsylvania last week in penning a letter to the governor, demanding that the state intervene in removing books that the congressmen described as “unfit for school-aged children.”
Thompson and fellow U.S. Reps. Fred Keller, R-Snyder; Mike Kelly, R-Butler; Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster; and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, alleged “radical indoctrination” of children in a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and Eric Hagarty, the state’s acting education secretary.
We struggle to understand how these five Republicans would insist that the governor’s administration step forward to demand the removal of books from school library shelves when their party’s stance in Pennsylvania and beyond has been that state governments should not impose general standards in other situations – especially masking and related safety precautions for dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The appropriateness of books for children of different ages has traditionally been the purview of local communities and districts – and should continue to be.
The book of the center of this firestorm – and the only book mentioned by title in the letter – is “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” an illustrated 2019 novel by Maia Kobabe about gender identity and sexuality, as Eric Scicchitano, our state government reporter, wrote.
Thompson sparked a related controversy in July when he voted against a bill that would provide federal protections for same-sex marriages, then days later attended the wedding of his own gay son.
Despite Thompson’s opposition, the Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 19 by a vote of 267-157, with all 220 Democrats and 47 Republicans voting in favor.
Thompson did not respond to The Tribune- Democrat’s request for a comment on his vote against the Respect for Marriage Act and his appearance at his son’s wedding, but his press secretary, Maddison Stone, said:
“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage … (and) are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”
On the book-banning letter, Scicchitano reported that Thompson likewise ignored multiple requests for comment.
Andy Hoover, director of communications for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, connected the push to remove books involving LGBTQ+ themes from school libraries to similar attempts to strong-arm schools into avoiding themes related to race relations.
“They want LGBTQ students and students of color and the issues that impact them to be invisible,” Hoover said, adding: “Our schools should be inclusive environments, not places where censorship is allowed to fester. Let educators educate.”
Christi Buker, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association, said “Gender Queer: A Memoir” is being targeted in a calculated political movement by “some advocacy groups” and not by angry or offended individual parents and students.
She noted that the book is unlikely to be part of any school curriculum and also unlikely to be found in elementary schools, thanks to oversight by educators and librarians – contradicting the congressmen’s claims of “indoctrination” efforts.
Buker called access to reading options “an important aspect of being able to compare and to contrast and really consider different viewpoints and perspectives.”
We agree that this decision should be made on the local level – by teachers and administrators, with input from the parents of their districts.
But we also urge school leaders to be unafraid to embrace an educational process that includes allowing young people to encounter lessons that address all people and experiences – currently and down through history.
Confronting a variety of views and experiences is crucial to true education.
The American Library Association lists “Gender Queer: A Memoir” as the most challenged book for censorship in 2021.
Perhaps the book is not appropriate for all ages, and standards may vary from community to community across the state.
But the governor and others in state and federal offices – including Rep. Thompson – should refrain from bringing political stances into the process of determining what materials may be appropriate for our kids.
How they treat their own kids, well, they’ll just have to live with those consequences.
