After two months of public speculation about the alleged disappearance of money raised by United High School band members to fund a trip to Walt Disney World, state troopers have made an arrest in the case.
Lara Lee Brown, 55, of New Florence, stands accused of taking more than $50,000 from the United Music Boosters Club, our Dave Sutor reported on Wednesday. She was the organization’s treasurer from around July 2019 until Dec. 28, shortly before United School District’s superintendent said at a school board meeting in January that the money was missing.
Brown faces theft charges.
She, like all defendants, is innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case against her, which Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said involved a “tedious” investigation into a voluminous set of financial records, will likely be progressing through Indiana County’s court system for some time to come. The Tribune-Democrat will continue to cover it.
But a more revealing news story emerged from the whole mess.
The United students had spent years collecting small donations and selling hoagies and pizzas to pay for their trip to Florida, where they were slated to perform at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida.
When officials said that the money was gone, it looked like the students’ hard work would go to waste, through no fault of their own. Students were downcast. Parents were angry.
Then, Penns Manor band director Paul Rode and his students, who had their own Florida trip planned for April, invited members of the United band to join that trip. There was plenty of room – Penns Manor had reserved two buses, but only needed one, leaving space for about 50 United students to come along.
The United contingent gladly accepted the offer.
“I feel like it’s rewarding for the whole community who has felt the stress along with us,” said sophomore percussionist John Michael Dunn, as Sutor reported on Jan. 25.
“Everyone’s very excited and relieved.”
United band director Luke Hamilton – a former Penns Manor student who was taught there by Rode – said the episode proved the value of the life lessons that young people learn by participating in band.
“We’re all on the same team, pulling toward the same goals,” Hamilton said.
“There are no bench-sitters. We have to build each other up as our own support unit. Seeing them reach out, and so many other schools and organizations, it really shines a light on what we teach … to reach out when people are in need, to extend a hand to the younger members of our section, and listen and respect the people around us.
“I think, as a whole, in general, the world could use more of that. Band has had that recipe forever. That really makes quality people, quality colleagues, quality students and young adults.”
Yes, it does, as Penns Manor has shown.
And contributions to help replace the missing money came from many other school districts, businesses, organizations and individuals – proving that people here are willing to pull together to help others in need.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation, but it really highlights what this community is about,” said Justin Henning, United High School acting principal.
That’s the more important story.
