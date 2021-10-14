We applaud the groups and individuals that are preserving a fun local tradition, the Johnstown Halloween Parade.
Marching bands, floats and folks in scary costumes will tromp through the downtown beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.
In years past, Forever Media has done a superb job of organizing the Halloween event – planning the route and attracting entries. But that company was unable to do so this year, according to Cambria Regional Chamber CEO Amy Bradley.
So others, including the always-ready Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, stepped in to make sure the ghosts and goblins have their night.
“Several community organizations have come together to put on the parade this year,” Bradley said in announcing the news on Tuesday.
The parade will begin at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and move down Main Street.
Organizations or groups interested in participating should send email to Jennifer Fisher at the Chamber (jfisher@crchamber.com).
The parade will be capped at 40 entries.
The return of the parade is exciting news for downtown businesses and the entire community.
“As a business owner, we are really excited that the parade is back on,” Classic Elements co-owner Michele Adams said.
“Anytime we can get people to come visit our beautiful downtown, it is good for us.”
