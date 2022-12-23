Despite the deep freeze that arrived just in time for Christmas, we’ve seen the warmth of the holidays all across the region, as individuals and organizations unselfishly shared the seasonal spirit of giving.
We’ve tried to share as many of those amazing stories as we could, including Thursday’s Angel Tree Project event, which saw Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Parish in Westmont provide gifts for 65 area families.
Congregation members purchased 400 items – toys as well as living necessities – including a high chair for one mom and her kids. Families received coupons to buy Christmas dinner at a local grocery store.
“Christmas is about giving,” said Jennifer Fisher, office manager with the Cambria Regional Chamber and a volunteer with the Angel Tree Project.
“And seeing the families come in and receive these gifts makes it so much more special.”
That sentiment was mirrored this past week at Greater Johnstown School District, which held its annual Trojan Family Christmas celebration – featuring holiday activities for more than 1,100 students, leader Luigina Magistro told reporter Kelly Urban.
Magistro, an English teacher and Key Club adviser at Greater Johnstown High School, said: “We wanted every single child to be able to participate.”
Wednesday at Greater Johnstown Elementary, pupils shared in singing, dancing and the making of holiday crafts – reindeer food, gingerbread puppets and paper snowflakes. The children were given jump ropes for exercise and dental hygiene kits, Magistro said.
“Our goal is to make sure everyone has a fun memory, a little something to take home and make it something they can look forward to year after year,” Magistro said.
The giving spirit lifted The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund program, which provided gifts for hundreds of area children – supported by donations from groups and families, uplifted by the Santa Fund Soccer Classic fundraiser, and helped by the hard-working staff at Boscov’s department store in the Galleria and partners at agencies including Tableland of Somerset and Mount Aloysius Head Start.
The Santa Fund, in its 16th year, received several large gifts among the nearly $25,000 contributed – including a $2,000 anonymous donation from a local individual, and $1,800 from corporate partners of The Tribune-Democrat’s parent company, CNHI, of Alabama.
Rosalyn Brandon, a Greater Johnstown School District employee, has volunteered with the Santa Fund since the beginning.
“The need is here more so than ever with how the economy is – inflation, food and gas prices and housing,” she said on distribution day at 1st Summit Arena, “so every little bit helps.”
The Cambria-Somerset region is blessed with many great programs run by caring people who just want to help others during the holidays – Toys for Tots, Cuddles For Kids, Shop With a Cop and many others.
On Dec. 11, Cuddles For Kids hosted a Christmas shop at the YWCA Greater Johnstown – providing gifts for kids as well a ham for each family that attended.
L&D Academy students were there to give free haircuts, and kids could take pictures with Santa Claus.
“We just wanted to give back,” L&D Academy part- owner Dave Jurcic told reporter Joshua Byers.
And the holiday spirit ran through local events and across neighborhoods during light-up festivities at Roxbury Park, in the city’s West End, in Somerset, Windber, downtown Johnstown and all over.
Spirit-filled gatherings included Dickens of a Christmas in Ebensburg, the Christmas Express at Johnstown’s Central Park, Winterfest in Portage, a live nativity at Davidsville Community Church, the Festival of the Nativity at Johnstown’s First Presbyterian Church – and many others.
“It’s for the community,” West End Improvement Group member Rose Howarth proclaimed at her group’s Dec. 6 light-up event.
Yes, it’s for the community.
It’s for families that are struggling.
It’s for the kids.
It’s for sharing that giving spirit of the holidays.
And our region shines brightly every year.
Thank you all, and Merry Christmas!
