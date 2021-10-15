This message from fire departments – in the City of Johnstown and across the region – could be a life-saver:
Make sure you have functioning smoke detectors in your home.
The community has seen several tragic fires in recent weeks – with five lives lost in Johnstown this year, including four people younger than 16.
Three major house fires have hit homes in Johns-town’s Moxham neighborhood, while a fatal blaze occurred in a downtown apartment building.
Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted an Oct. 10 event aimed at fire safety awareness – after fatal house fires May 30 and Sept. 29 in Moxham, and another on Oct. 8 that displaced a family of seven.
Fire departments are working with the American Red Cross to provide smoke detectors for area homes.
“If we can prevent one fatality, that’s what we are looking for,” Richland fire Chief Wes Meyers said, as his department welcomed residents to tour the fire house and learn about protecting themselves and their families.
That sentiment was echoed Wednesday at a Johnstown City Council meeting, where councilman and retired firefighter Michael Capriotti and city Fire Chief Robert Statler said smoke-detector giveaways only work if people will accept the units and make sure they’re installed and working.
“The Red Cross has a fair amount of them, but they can’t get people to take them off their hands,” Capriotti said.
“It should raise some concern in people, but it doesn’t always,” Statler said. “Some people just think it can’t happen to them.”
With faulty wiring or electrical issues blamed for at least two local fires, we urge area municipal codes offices to step up enforcement of safety measures – which can also include smoke detectors, sprinklers and other devices.
But there is much residents can do to give themselves the best chance to escape when dangerous situations arise.
Smoke detectors can be ordered through the home fire prevention page at the Red Cross website (www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania), or by calling the Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter, located on Jari Drive in Johnstown, at 814-262-3170.
The Red Cross says smoke detectors should be located on each floor of a home, including inside bedrooms, and the devices should be tested monthly, with batteries replaced at least once a year.
The Red Cross also recommends that parents show children where the detectors are located, and make sure children know how an alarm sounds and what they should do in response.
The agency urges families to have escape plans for emergency situations, including multiple ways to exit each room. Families should select an easy-to-remember meeting spot outside the home, and make sure everyone in the household understands and practices the plan.
“Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household,” the Red Cross says on its website. “If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. When practicing your plan, include any devices or people that can help you to get out safely.”
When the call goes out, area firefighters respond with one goal in mind: saving lives.
Residents can take steps as well by installing and maintaining smoke detectors, and by having escape plans ready just in case a fire breaks out.
Don’t think it can’t happen to you.
