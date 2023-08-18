Back in 1979, Richard Burkert was applying for the job of executive director of what was then called the Johnstown Flood Museum Association.
Looking back several decades later, he recalled that he wasn’t quite sold on the job until he picked up historian David McCullough’s 1968 book “The Johnstown Flood,” which had revived interest in the story of the 1889 disaster almost eight decades after the fact.
“Before I came down for my interview, I read that book, and it was a total page-turner,” Burkert told our Dave Sutor after McCullough died last year.
“It wasn’t just the Johnstown Flood story. It was that whole period of 19th- century history. This was one of the more important places. There was more history here in Johnstown than just about any place I knew of – any town its size, certainly.”
Recognizing that Johnstown was “a great place to work” with “some tremendous history,” Burkert took the job.
It was the start of a 44-year career that will enter a new phase when he retires on Aug. 31 from his position as president and CEO of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Dan Solomon, chairman of the JAHA board of directors, summed up Burkert’s career in a sentence with which we agree: “Few people have done as much for Johnstown.”
It’s appropriate that Burkert is stepping down as JAHA is observing the 50th anniversary of the Johnstown Flood Museum, which reopened under his leadership with all-new exhibits in 1989. Renovations are underway at the museum, located downtown at 304 Washington St.
The list of Burkert’s accomplishments can’t be contained within a single newspaper editorial, but includes the development of the Johnstown Flood Museum, the Johnstown Children’s Museum and the Heritage Discovery Center; the preservation of the old Bethlehem Steel Corp. blacksmith shop that now is home to the Center for Metal Arts; and the preservation and renovation of the historic Johnstown train station.
He has also played key roles in the repurposing of closed Catholic church buildings in Cambria City, the creation of the Clara Barton House & Gardens and the founding of the Johnstown Slavic Festival. (That last is coming up next month, by the way – Sept. 15 and 16 at the Heritage Discovery Center.)
Under Burkert’s leadership, the scope of JAHA’s programs expanded to encompass Johnstown’s history as a center for iron- and steel-making and the stories of its immigrant populations. He also was at the helm as JAHA began presenting live music and events, including what is now called the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
Over the course of his career, he became a repository of information not just about the 1889 flood – although that is certainly one of his specialties – but also about many other aspects of local history.
When asked by The Tribune-Democrat’s reporters to comment on just about any topic, he always could and would provide a well-informed perspective.
His successor, Patty Carnevali, has big shoes to fill, and we wish her the best of luck. She has been the executive director of the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at Pitt-Johnstown, the executive director of the Mountain Playhouse, the house manager for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and since March has been JAHA’s chief operating officer.
Burkert will stick around as a consultant to JAHA and a member of its board.
He will maintain his office at the Heritage Discovery Center and continue to work on projects related to the Johnstown Flood Museum and the train station.
“JAHA will still make good use of Richard’s historical expertise and many years of experience,” Carnevali said. “We are grateful for his many years of service in creating this organization and will work hard to continue his legacy.”
