Acrisure’s website declares: “The future of financial services is here.”
And they’re the future of football in Pittsburgh, apparently – at least for the next 15 years.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan, company – which offers business solutions through “human and artificial intelligence” – secured naming rights for the venue the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers call home.
Acrisure Stadium? That doesn’t just roll off the tongue like Heinz ketchup on a cheeseburger.
This will take some getting used to – and not just because the site has been known as Heinz Stadium since it opened in 2001.
Let’s be honest: Most Steelers fans had never heard of Acrisure until Monday. When the naming rights change was announced, a collective “Who?” resounded across the western Pennsylvania region.
The Heinz-Steelers marriage was a match made in marketing heaven – a national brand and a recognizable national company, H.J. Heinz, that was based in Pittsburgh, paired with one of the most popular and respected franchises in all of sports.
Like Three Rivers Stadium before it, Heinz Stadium just made sense in Pittsburgh.
We love our “57 Varieties” of black-and-gold-clad fans waving Terrible Towels and singing their hearts out to “Renegade.”
We love hearing Bill Hillgrove say the Steelers are moving into “the Heinz Red Zone.”
Yes, we do embrace our traditions.
Warren Buffet’s global conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway – which also owns Coca- Cola, Dairy Queen, American Express, several airlines and countless other companies – purchased H.J. Heinz (now Kraft Heinz) in 2013.
Then somewhere along the line, the perfect marriage fell apart, prompting a outpouring of “it’s still Heinz Field to me” declarations across social media.
And hey, “Yinzer” sports fans have been on a nice run this summer.
The young Pirates are fun to watch and, most nights, pretty darn competitive.
The not-so-young Penguins resigned free agent players Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust and gave newcomer Rickard Rakell a contract extension.
The Steelers are returning to St. Vincent College for preseason camp, with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pitt in the spotlight, and Mike Tomlin going for his 16th straight winning season as the team’s head coach.
And along comes Acrisure, a successful venture capital corporation that represents the latest in financial technology – “fintech” – a (Max) stark contrast to Pittsburgh’s gritty image of heavy industry and blue-collar sports fans.
Dick’s Sporting Goods wasn’t interested? What about U.S. Steel or Alcoa? Iron City? The Clark Bar?
“Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said Monday in a statement released to media.
We know football will still be great at that place where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers come together to form the Ohio; where “Mean Joe” Greene and Johnstown’s Jack Ham helped turn a struggling franchise into an NFL powerhouse; where “Big Ben” and Hines (not Heinz) Ward revived that Pittsburgh success.
And someday, Acrisure Stadium may feel right – perhaps when we’re watching games with virtual reality headsets that make it feel as if you’re the one getting run over by Najee Harris.
But for now, we’re still clinging to the past for just a bit longer.
Please pass the ketchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.