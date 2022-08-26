There is a buzz of excitement across the region as schools reopen to welcome young people back – in many cases to upgraded classrooms or refurbished athletic facilities.
And we’re reminded that there is no more important position in our communities than that of the teacher.
These individuals not only educate our teens and children to set them on the path to success, but also often serve as counselors for young people facing a slew of emotional, physical and financial challenges.
“I am ecstatic to begin my career,” said Caitlyn Urban, a recent California University of Pennsylvania graduate who just joined the staff at Greater Johnstown High School, teaching civics.
“Going into my first year of teaching, I could not be more excited to begin my career and help prepare the next generation – who will change the world,” Urban said.
We’re inspired by the positive attitude we’ve seen from local educators, veterans and newcomers alike, despite a culture that has become more challenging in recent years thanks to continuous safety concerns linked to the global pandemic, rising frustration and violence – along with a lack of respect from some students and parents.
So it’s no surprise that many schools – locally and nationally – face teacher shortages.
“That certainly is a struggle,” North Star High School Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski told education reporter Josh Byers.
Kiesnowski said North Star had a science teaching position open, even as students returned on Thursday.
Conemaugh Valley School District was likewise working to fill faculty spots late into the summer. Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said fewer candidates apply for classroom openings – and those candidates have multiple options – making the recruiting process difficult.
Hazenstab added that fewer individuals are being certified to teach in Pennsylvania, and state Department of Education data support that statement.
As Byers reported on Monday, about 35,000 instructional certificates were issued in Pennsylvania a decade ago.
But during the 2020-21 school year, the state certified just under 14,000 into the teaching field.
Nancy Behe, Greater Johnstown Education Association president and a cosmetology instructor, called the thinning teacher ranks “a nationwide crisis” that also impacts support staff.
“I think the pandemic brought to a head how much teachers do, and support staff, too,” Behe said.
She urges government entities and school districts to invest in teachers and learning facilities, while noting the complex role most teachers play – well beyond reading, writing and arithmetic.
“Teachers do so much for kids today,” Behe said. “It’s providing needs at a ground level for every student – and that’s a big job.”
That “big job” didn’t scare away Tiffany Mock, a teacher at Richland Elementary School.
Mock told Byers she was “hopeful” and “relieved” that districts were taking safety precautions even as the learning environment was returning to normal – or a new normal – with COVID-19 levels lower in 2022.
However, she said, the pandemic brought to light a need for more attention on the social and emotional welfare of kids – right along with their academic progress.
Urban and Mock believe that steps to keep teachers motivated and feeling supported will turn those classroom leaders into recruiters of future educators.
Mock said districts should “focus on the recruitment and retention of teachers by nurturing aspiring educators and trying our best to prevent the burnout of our current professionals.”
Urban said: “Teachers are the foundation for our knowledge and perception of the world. The teacher shortage should be a motivation for people to join the field and become part of one of the most rewarding careers.”
