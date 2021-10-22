We’re entering Halloween week – a scary, fun time across the Cambria-Somerset region, thanks to the many events offered by civic groups and municipalities.
Let’s make sure it’s a safe time for the kids in our communities.
Trick-or-treating gets an early start Thursday in areas such as Adams, Croyle, East Taylor and Richland townships, Geistown and South Fork boroughs and the Conemaugh Townships in both Cambria and Somerset counties.
Many municipalities will host Halloween parades – among them Berlin, Boswell, Ebensburg, Hastings, Lilly, Nanty Glo, Patton and Windber boroughs and Jackson Township.
The traditional Johnstown Halloween Parade is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday along Main Street in the city.
The State Theater in downtown Johnstown is showing popular Halloween movies throughout October.
On our Weekend Living cover, you can read about Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party and Movie Night on Saturday at Bottle Works, in the Cambria City section of Johnstown; the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Halloween Hullabaloo on Oct. 30 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, the Heritage Discovery Center and Wagner-Ritter House & Garden; and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s trunk-or-treat around Central Park in downtown Johnstown, also on Oct. 30, where folks can experience the Park Boneyard interactive display and check out a collection of scarecrows from local businesses.
“It’s a fun, safe event and we want people to have a fun experience,” Discover Downtown treasurer Cheryl Izing said as her organization was preparing for 30 merchants that will be offering candy around Central Park during trunk-or-treat.
“We are so excited to offer these family-fun nights to the community,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations.
What an amazing array of Halloween entertainment.
But the holiday does bring risks, and we want parents and others to be aware and take precautions.
The organization Safe Kids Worldwide offers several important safety tips – noting that children face a much higher risk of being struck by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
The recommendations:
• Children should carry glow sticks or flashlights when out after dark, and have reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags. Wearing light colors will help make sure kids are seen by drivers.
• Parents or other adults should accompany children younger than 12 for trick-or-treating, and should check their children’s “goodies” before allowing youngsters to enjoy the items.
• Costumes that are too big can contribute to falls, while masks can limit a kids’ vision. The organization recommends face paint whenever possible.
• Children should be reminded to cross streets in the crosswalk areas and to follow posted warning signs.
• Motorists should be aware of the trick-or-treat schedules in their neighborhoods and in places where they’ll be going.
• Drivers should move slowly and be alert. “Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street,” Safe Kids says on its website. And drivers should turn on headlights early in the day.
So check out the trick-or-treat schedule listing in our Living section – in print and online – so you know when children will be out and about near you.
And make plans to experience some of the great events offered across the region in the coming days.
Let’s take precautions to keep the kids safe as they move about on Halloween – and always.
