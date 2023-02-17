While Black History Month provides a time to look back at the people and moments that have shaped race relations in our country, area students recognized that ending discrimination going forward will require education and a shared commitment to unity.
The Tribune-Democrat is publishing the many posters and essays we received for our annual Black History Month contest, held in conjunction with the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Bottle Works arts center in Johnstown.
The insights you’ll see in the essays and posters area students submitted for this year’s contest will evoke confidence, determination and hope for our shared future.
As Bishop McCort Catholic High School student Olivia Cover wrote in her essay:
“By broadening our understanding of American history and culture, we expand upon our opportunities to shape a future without discrimination.”
The mission of this Black History Month promotion is to spotlight the talents and creativity of local young people – and to inspire them to action.
Essay writers suggested broadening school curriculum to include a more complete look at issues related to racial bias, the creation of clubs and groups to bring people together and address divisions and differences, more public moments to embrace unity.
And more moments of self-reflection about how we interact with one another.
“This is an opportunity for youth to share their opinions and perspectives on topics that can be critical – or even sensitive,” Alexis Fisher, who represents the Ron Fisher Fund, said when announcing the 2023 promotion.
Posters and essays are on display at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. We encourage our readers to stop by the arts center and explore the students’ creations and ideas.
Those nearly 150 essays and more than 80 posters are showcased in a special section in this edition of The Tribune-Democrat and online at www.tribdem.com.
The community is invited to a gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Bottle Works – where winning artists and writers will be honored.
Mercedes Barnette, who coordinated the showcase at Bottle Works, said the essays and posters offer an important message about the students’ eagerness to learn and broaden their understanding of issues and relationships.
“This Black History Month contest shows us what the students are learning throughout the year and gives us the opportunity to see what more we need to teach them regarding African American history,” Barnette said.
We encourage the students to pursue the ideas they shared, to put in motion their visions for change – and to provide the leadership we need.
• Understand the importance of this mission for our community.
• Don’t be intimidated or boxed in by others.
• Find the confidence to turn your ideas into realities.
And change the world.
