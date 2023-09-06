State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar says that he will soon introduce a bill that would criminalize illicit possession of the animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is to blame for an increasing number of drug overdose deaths – but would also aim to address veterinarians’ concerns about losing access to a drug that has legitimate veterinary uses.
Xylazine, popularly known as “tranq,” is becoming a more common street drug despite the fact that, when used by humans, it can cause deep, flesh- rotting wounds that can result in amputations.
The drug causes humans’ breathing and heart rates to slow down, sometimes to deadly levels. Withdrawal from “tranq” is painful.
And because xylazine is not an opioid, the anti- opioid overdose medication naloxone does not work against it.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported last year that xylazine can be bought easily and cheaply online. Drug traffickers can increase their profits by adding xylazine to other drugs since its effects let them reduce the amount of heroin or fentanyl in a mixture.
Some users seek xylazine out because it’s described as having longer-lasting but otherwise similar effects as opioids, while others may be unaware of its presence in their drugs, according to the DEA.
The DEA said in June that about 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the agency in 2022 contained xylazine.
And the trend is local as well as national. Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told our David Hurst in April that nearly one out of every five overdose deaths in the county in 2022 was caused by a blend of xylazine and fentanyl.
The rate was even higher in Somerset County, where a full 30% of people who died of overdoses in 2022 had xylazine in their systems.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told Hurst in April: “A lot of it seems to be connected to the meth use here. They think they are doing meth … but they’re getting fentanyl or xylazine.”
The DEA wrote last year that xylazine’s spread in the illicit drug market “appears to be following the same path as fentanyl, beginning with white powder heroin markets in the Northeast before spreading to the South and then working its way into drug markets westward. This pattern indicates that use of xylazine as an adulterant will likely increase and be commonly encountered in the illicit fentanyl supply.
“Xylazine use throughout the United States may also follow the pattern seen in Puerto Rico and emerge as a drug of abuse on its own in the future, although it is unlikely to replace fentanyl or other opioids among illicit drug users.”
Even so, veterinarians still need to be able to get xylazine, they say. Dr. Bill Croushore, a veterinarian at White Oak Veterinary Clinic in Berlin and a member of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association’s executive committee, said that the drug is needed to safely perform surgeries on large animals such as cows and horses.
“If you have to perform surgery or repair a laceration in a bovine, you cannot operate without it,” Croushore said, as CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano wrote last week.
“There’s no alternative for cattle. There’s nothing that works like xylazine does. It’s dangerous to practice without it.”
Metzgar, a Somerset County Republican, wrote in an Aug. 25 memo that his legislation will be modeled after the federal Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, which passed through a U.S. House committee in July.
The measure would criminalize illicit xylazine possession, but would prevent it from being permanently listed as a Schedule III controlled substance. (Gov. Josh Shapiro in April temporarily gave it the Schedule III designation – for drugs considered to present a low to moderate risk of dependence – for a one-year period that could be renewed for an additional year, Scicchitano reported.)
There are only two manufacturers of xylazine for veterinary use in the U.S., and it’s a generic drug that generates low revenue for those manufacturers, according to the PVMA, which worried that the increased costs and regulations that would come with a permanent Schedule III designation would result in the drug becoming entirely unavailable through legitimate channels in Pennsylvania.
Once Metzgar’s bill is introduced, it should receive serious consideration. If lawmakers determine that it is the best way to accomplish the goal of getting xylazine out of the illicit drug supply while preserving veterinary access, they should pass it, and Shapiro should sign it into law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.