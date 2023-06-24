The cause-and-effect connection between a shortage of counselors for young people and the nation’s drug-use epidemic might not seem obvious at first glance.
Fred Oliveros, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program administrator, explained it to our David Hurst this way – many recovering substance users say they began abusing drugs or alcohol to escape personal issues for which they didn’t receive the right help when they were young.
“Those who were in long-term recovery attributed the source of their drug problems to unresolved mental health issues and unaddressed trauma,” he said, “but we realized that, even when kids are seeking help, the opportunities for support just weren’t where they should be.”
To help fix that problem, organizers of the Cambria County Rise Project, rolled out during the school year that just finished, assigned master’s degree-level mental health counselors to Cambria County’s public and private schools, where they and teams of interns from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s clinical counseling programs support students.
The goal, as Hurst wrote, is to give teenagers access to counselors to whom they can turn when they are experiencing mental health struggles, and to develop a pipeline of local talent in the counseling field to help solve a shortage of mental health professionals.
Natalie Kauffman, Cambria County Drug Coalition project coordinator, said that the Rise Project “is going to give these children across Cambria County the mental health support they need to deal with these experiences. It’s about helping address their pain and turmoil so they don’t turn to drugs to cope.”
The funding for the project, which has a budget of more than $650,000 for the next school year, is coming from court settlements with companies that played roles in the opioid-use explosion that has devastated this region and the U.S. as a whole.
Cambria County is projected to receive $12 million over an 18-year period as part of a court settlement with the pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson and the drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, as Hurst reported.
That sum is part of the $2.2 billion that the state of Pennsylvania is expected to receive over the next 15 years through opioid settlements, according to CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano.
Pennsylvania got $1.07 billion out of the total $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the drug distributors, and the state will receive $567 million from another wave of settlements with Allergan, Teva, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, Scicchitano wrote.
A statewide trust oversees the distribution of this funding – for every $10 received, $7 goes to counties, $1.50 goes to municipalities that were involved in the litigation and $1.50 stays at the state level. It’s up to counties and municipalities to decide how they spend the money, guided by a non-comprehensive list of approved uses from the state.
In the words of Thomas Van Kirk, chair of the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust: “We are sure we will find there are things authorized by the settlement that people can and may spend the money on, but there may be other things that are far more effective that certain counties can develop and show it was very effective for them. It’s not one-size-fits-all.”
Adding mental health counselors in schools is a more abstract way of tackling the drug crisis than, for example, buying stockpiles of Narcan or expanding the availability of medication-assisted addiction treatment.
But if the Cambria County Rise Project works out as local leaders plan over the years to come, it could combat the crisis by keeping young people from getting addicted to drugs or alcohol in the first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.