The U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was among the darkest moments in our nation’s history and the fallout continues as those responsible are brought to justice even as a false narrative about the incident persists.
Make no mistake, this was a direct assault on our government by individuals bent on undermining our elections and the democratic process – the peaceful transition of power through the certification of an election – by any means necessary.
And the armed rabble that broke through barriers and brought violence and destruction to the Capitol Building – threatening to assassinate the vice president and causing the deaths of numerous people, including Capitol security officers – was motivated by an unproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Investigators say more than 30 members of anti-government groups – Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Three Percenters – were charged with conspiracy for planning the Jan. 6 attack.
Inside the Capitol, rioters stole laptops and other equipment, damaged artwork and defecated liberally throughout the scene, investigators said. A display honoring the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis was destroyed.
We can neither accept as freedom of expression nor soon forget these vile acts.
Anyone who participated in the breech should face legal consequences, and many have. But that process continues – as does the congressional investigation into how the event unfolded and Trump’s role as motivator and instigator of the riot.
Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick was injured defending the Capitol against the violent insurrection and died the next day. Two rioters – Ashli Babbitt (shot by police) and Rosanne Boyland of Georgia (crushed by the throng) – died at the Capitol, while participants Benjamin Philips of Pennsylvania (stroke) and Kevin Greeson of Alabama (heart attack) also perished, news reports show.
In addition, four officers who were involved in defending the Capitol against the attack died by suicide within seven months, according to news archives.
Still, somehow, as a new poll shows, many of us won’t concede that the Capitol incident was violent, that it was more than a civil protest.
And far too many continue to say that the 2020 election results are fraudulent – despite a lack of any evidence to support that assertion.
Trump was wise to cancel a press conference he planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary, although we suspect he won’t soon back down from his baseless claims of a rigged election just because the outcome didn’t go his way.
Should we explore ways to improve our election process? Yes, continually, and for the betterment of all voters and participants – and the nation.
But a violent uprising such as the one that played out a year ago at the U.S. Capitol has no place in how we govern – in how we settle our differences.
Last week, the winner of that 2020 election, Joe Biden, said he is frequently asked by leaders of other democratic nations if the United States is OK – if we can survive this time of deep division.
We must find a way to bridge our ideological divide and function, even when we disagree.
Doing so can begin with a commitment to step away from false narratives, which allow no space for a middle ground – where solutions can be found without violence.
