Shaun Dougherty called Pennsylvania and the Cambria County region “a target-rich environment” for child predators.
As a child abuse survivor and national advocate for victims, Dougherty has lived the issue and is a global figure in the work to reduce crimes against children, especially the scourge of child sexual abuse that has dominated news coverage for a decade.
In April – National Child Abuse Prevention Month – The Tribune-Democrat is once again shining a spotlight on this troubling topic, in the hopes that the data on child abuse will be different a year from now and beyond.
Erika Brosig was a child victim of Dr. Johnny Barto, a former Johnstown pediatrician who is serving a sentence of at least 79 years for his 2018 pleas of guilty or no contest to 70 counts of child sexual abuse.
Brosig now works as chief operating officer at Victim Services Inc., helping others find their way forward after abuse, and fighting to raise awareness in the hopes of reducing the levels of this crime in our communities.
“These are the things that are hard to stomach, especially when it comes to children being hurt,” Brosig told reporter Dave Sutor for a story we published Saturday in opening a month-long series, “Preventing Child Abuse.”
“It’s easier to turn a blind eye and think that it doesn’t happen in our area or in your specific neighborhood,” Brosig said, “but it happens everywhere, unfortunately – and to so many kids every year.”
Over the course of the month, we will explore topics such as mandatory reporting of abuse, warning signs of child abuse, the role of forensic interviewers in the legal process, the psychological impact of abuse on children and related subjects – extending the ongoing work of creating a safer environment for kids.
Since Jerry Sandusky’s conviction in 2012, Child Advocacy Centers have arrived in Cambria and Somerset counties and across the state – supported by money from fines that were levied against Penn State.
But the numbers show a lack of progress.
In Somerset County, Children and Youth services director Douglas R. Walters and Child Advocacy Center director Sara Buterbaugh, in a piece we published Wednesday, said 1,155 reports of abuse or neglect were investigated in 2021 – an increase of 6% over 2020.
Diana Grosik, executive director of Cambria County’s Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, shared these statistics:
• Her office received 497 reports of suspected child abuse and 3,974 reports of suspected child neglect in 2021.
• The Cambria CAC is involved with nearly 90 families – and 129 to 185 children – every month.
• As of late March, 92 Cambria children were in foster care or group homes as a result of abuse cases.
Beyond the numbers, advocates say, abused children suffer effects both physical and mental.
Sutor wrote: “Victims often develop depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, addictions, shame and fear that they will not be believed. The harming of children impacts the community, too, straining social services and the legal system, while on occasion tearing families, schools and neighborhoods apart.”
Grosik said investigators and counselors alike are moved to give a voice to those targeted for abuse, who often suffer privately.
She said she realizes that the “weight of the secret is shared by all these victims.”
But providing a support system and ending abuse is not the duty of the abused. That critical responsibility falls to local and state leaders, police, the media, teachers, medical professionals, coaches.
All of us.
“I think we need the com- munity to be part of the solution,” Cambria CAC Administrator Michelle Rager said. “We want to be more of a proactive system versus a reactive system.
“We need the community to be partners in that.”
