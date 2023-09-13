Most people have probably heard by now that they ought to destroy spotted lanternflies and their eggs when- ever they are found, but it’s a message worth repeating.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species from Asia that arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread across much of the state, including this region.
The bugs do $324 million in damage to the agricultural industry each year, said Penn State Extension biosecurity educator Capri Stiles-Mikesell, as our David Hurst reported last week.
The state Department of Agriculture says jobs are particularly at risk in the grape, apple, hops and hardwood industries.
Spotted lanternflies feed on many types of trees, vines and crops, causing damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback. In addition, when they feed, they excrete a sugary substance called honeydew that causes black mold to grow, further damaging plants, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Swarms of the inch-long bugs may cover trees or mass in midair, and their honeydew can stick to surfaces such as playground equipment and car windshields, the state says.
Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been on the rise in recent week in Cambria and Somerset counties, Hurst reported.
One was spotted earlier this month crawling up the front of The Tribune- Democrat’s building on Locust Street in downtown Johnstown.
At rest, adult spotted lanterflies keep their wings folded; their forewings are mostly grey with black spots, with tips bearing a pattern of small black blocks outlined in grey, according to the state Department of Agriculture. When they open their wings, the eye-catching bright red portions of their hindwings are revealed.
Adults lay dozens of eggs in clusters on trees and other hard surfaces. The clusters are about an inch long and are covered in a white, putty-like substance that eventually takes on a look similar to cracked mud, according to Penn State Extension. Over time, the covering wears away to reveal each individual egg.
Nymphs that hatch from the eggs are initially about a quarter of an inch long and have black bodies and legs with bright white spots. A late-stage nymph will grow to about half an inch long and develop a pattern of red and black stripes with white spots.
Numerous images of spotted lanternflies at each stage in their life cycle are available online, including at extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-what-to-look-for.
Adults should be crushed when they are seen, according to the Department of Agriculture. Egg clusters can be scraped off their surfaces, crushed and destroyed with substances such as hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.
Drivers should keep an eye out for spotted lanternflies clinging to their cars, too. While adults can fly, they prefer to jump or glide, according to Penn State Extension. They can travel long distances by latching onto cars or trains.
“If you’re getting ready to travel somewhere, take a quick look around your car because they are hitchhikers,” Cambria County Conservation District Manager John Dryzal said, as Hurst reported. “Look for any signs of them and kill them, because that’s how they get from place to place.”
A state quarantine order prohibits the movement of spotted lanternflies at any stage in their life cycle, and also of materials such as firewood, grapevines, construction debris and much more that could harbor the bugs, according to the Department of Agriculture.
All of the counties in this region are under quarantine; most recently, Somerset County was added to the quarantine zone in 2023.
Sightings of spotted lanternflies, especially outside the quarantine zone, can be reported to the Department of Agriculture online at services.agriculture.pa.gov/SLFReport or by phone at 888-4BADFLY.
