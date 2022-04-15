As the region’s scholastic sports landscape goes through an upheaval – with schools changing conferences, developing co-ops and building new facilities – an important but controversial topic is being ignored.
Perhaps it’s the flood of COVID-19 relief money giving us short-term memory loss.
Perhaps we just can’t stop hugging our mascots long enough to address the elephant in the room.
But school consolidation must be part of the planning process as we draw the map for the future of local education – including sports.
As we have said numerous times, the Cambria-Somerset region has too many school districts (and municipalities, and police and fire departments) for our shrinking population and tax base to support.
The daily drum beat for education funding reform – including a painfully long lawsuit involving Greater Johnstown School District – amplifies the need to set aside emotions and make the sensible choice to collapse districts and reduce costs for taxpayers.
In our 2018 report “Merging Schools” – which explored the issue across Pennsylvania and into neighboring states – we found that consolidation would be most beneficial for smaller and lower-income districts.
There are strong arguments on both sides of the consolidation debate.
Proponents point to likely cost savings from streamlining – in administration, staffing buildings, insurance plans and accounting operations.
Opponents respond by pointing to disparities in set costs – such as teacher contracts, and busing in rural regions.
Again, those who support consolidation say students would gain access to educational resources that smaller districts can’t always obtain on their own.
But those who do not support mergers counter that communities are linked socially and culturally through the legacies of their schools and activities beyond the classroom – the arts and sports.
We see several situations in the Cambria-Somerset-Bedford counties region where school consolidation seems too obvious to continue ignoring – cash-strapped districts with aging facilities.
We realize that it may be tempting to shore up those venues and buy more equipment with pandemic relief dollars.
But this is a one-time influx of money, and our realities of fewer residents, smaller graduating classes and an older, over-taxed population will still be there once the spending spree ends.
Decisions should be made with a long-term view.
In scholastic sports, we’re watching districts announce plans to switch conferences, then changing their minds – with many schools leaving the sinking WestPAC to join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, the Heritage Conference or the Inter-County Conference.
Some schools are trading potential backyard rivalries for long trips – and higher travel costs – in the hopes of remaining competitive.
Both Conemaugh Township and North Star at first committed to the LHAC, but then reconsidered. Conemaugh Township chose instead to apply for membership in the Indiana County-based Heritage, while North Star is electing to follow Berlin Brothesvalley and Meyersdale east to the Inter-County.
We have witnessed a shift toward co-op programs, especially in football, as districts with low participation allow their athletes compete for other districts. We support co-ops as an interim step toward full consolidation.
Of course, all districts should make the decisions they believe are most beneficial to their students – but with their eyes also on costs passed on to supporters and taxpayers.
These schools decided that where they will compete was worth a second look.
We would urge all districts to take the same approach to consolidation.
And we call on state lawmakers to take the lead.
Pennsylvania has not mandated school mergers since the 1960s, when we went from 2,277 districts – most of them local and community-based – to 669 by 1970 and 501 later that decade.
But 50 years later, we’ve only managed to get down to 500.
Former state Sen. John Wozniak of Westmont once famously said: “The hardest animal to kill in Pennsylvania is the school mascot.”
Just moving those mascots from conference to conference doesn’t address the very real struggles many local districts are facing.
Consolidation should be front and center in every discussion of school building projects, curriculum development, transportation and safety, teacher contracts – and yes, extra-curricular activities.
