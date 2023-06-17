Officials at southeastern Somerset County’s International Conservation Center took another step forward last week in their welcome campaign to increase publicity for the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium- operated facility.
Conservationists for the past 15 years have been caring for and breeding endangered African elephants on nearly 1,000 acres of very rural land at the former Glen Savage Ranch a few miles north of Fairhope, near the Bedford County line, with the goal of preserving the species.
The work has taken place mostly behind closed doors and with little fanfare. But the zoo’s then-new president, Jeremy Goodman, changed course last April when he announced to Somerset County Chamber of Commerce members that zoo leaders were thinking about ways to increase the ICC’s presence in the Somerset County community.
Goodman said then that the zoo would soon hire a director for the ICC who would be in charge of finding out how to build a more “community-based” facility.
Among the ideas he mentioned were educational partnerships, volunteer programs, tourism opportunities and the like.
Our David Hurst attended a June 8 talk by that now-hired ICC director, Ayeshah Al-Humaidhi, at which she laid out what she and her colleagues have learned over the past year.
“We’ve spent the past year listening about what this community is looking for to become a valuable part of Somerset County,” she said, “and we’re excited about being a place … where the future generation of conservationists can train and learn.”
Al-Humaidhi told Somerset County business leaders about the plans that are in the works to expand opportunities at the ICC for conservation and education.
More than 1,000 students from around the region have visited the ICC over the past year, and American bison from the Bronx Zoo are likely to arrive in Fairhope this year as part of an effort to preserve that species.
Other planned programs include workforce development initiatives to expose teenagers to conservation careers; summer camp-style youth programs; and opportunities for researchers to visit and study the center’s residents.
But Al-Humaidhi also described a list of improvements that need to be made for those projects to happen – more fencing to keep animals of different species apart, more barns and specialized elephant enclosures, and an on-site classroom among them – and her talk served partly as a fundraiser for the cause, as Hurst reported.
We’re hopeful that the work that Al-Humaidhi described can come to fruition. It could add a handful of local jobs, draw tourists to the region, advance knowledge of best practices in conservation, and build on local leaders’ ongoing efforts to educate Somerset County kids about careers in agriculture – on which the county’s economy is still based.
As Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom put it as he noted that opening the ICC’s gates would shine a light on a range of agriculture careers: “Whether it’s animal doctors, researchers, farm crews or equipment operators, it’s all agriculture. It’s just on a bigger scale.”
“When the baby is 900 pounds,” Aldom added, referring to the weight of the center’s elephant calf, Tsuni, “it’s definitely a bigger scale.”
