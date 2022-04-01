A lack of child care facilities is a serious economic development issue.
In Somerset County, the 25 available centers have space for 1,171 kids, but the county needs space for 2,600 kids up to age 5.
As a result, many parents choose to stay at home rather than stay in or enter the workforce – one of the factors hindering employers as they look to fill local jobs.
“Lack of workforce has become the No. 1 issue facing all our industries in Somerset County and the surrounding region, so anything we can do to improve this situation is a necessity,” Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Director Ron Aldom said in announcing plans for a roundtable discussion on the subject.
The gathering on April 14 at ServPro’s meeting room in Somerset will feature leaders in the child care and early- learning industries, and local businesses struggling with the situation.
“We know this issue exists,” Aldom said, “especially in rural communities.”
As we reported last June in our series “Child Care In Crisis,” this is a complex problem – with child care advocates calling for more government investment in such programs.
Most child care centers have long waiting lists for the spots they do have available – and staffing is a problem.
Across the nation, the number of full-time child care workers decreased by 19%, or 90,000 workers, from 2019 to 2020 – before the pandemic really kicked in – data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show.
One of the contributors to that exodus was low wages, with many child care professionals finding greener pastures in food service or retail – spurred in part by required state certifications and training.
At the same time, parents see high costs for the services they can access.
On average, infant care in Pennsylvania costs almost $12,000 per year and preschool for a 4-year-old runs almost $10,000, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Leah Spangler, president of the Learning Lamp, described the child care system as “a broken economic model.”
She continued: “I feel badly for parents because I fully realize child care could be their single biggest expense including more than their mortgage. By the same token, I realize that even with those payments that are expensive to parents, we are still not able to pay a competitive wage to people who are doing the work of caring for those children.”
Organizations such as the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies have provided funding to help eligible parents bridge the gap – $250,000 each of the past four years.
But, as CFA Associate Director Angie Berzonski said, even that amount “is barely enough to scratch the surface of what the need is out there.”
We applaud the Somerset Chamber and its members for addressing this issue head on.
The Learning Lamp – which called Somerset County “a child care desert” – is working with the chamber to plan the roundtable meeting.
Aldom said the mission is: “To find out how big of a problem it is, where specifically, and how we might be able to find ways to find solutions.”
Solutions we need, as Mandy Dick, of Little Ramblers Day Care in Windber, reported.
“Over the past few years, it’s definitely harder to help these parents,” she said.
By helping parents, we’ll also help the places they work.
