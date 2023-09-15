The Tribune-Democrat High School Soccer Hall of Fame is being established to preserve this region’s rich tradition of excellence in “the beautiful game” and to celebrate the people who have helped build that heritage.
As Chip Minemyer, publisher of the newspaper, put it last week, the Hall of Fame will “signal to young players just getting started that not only are they participating in a sport they can stay with throughout their lives, but they’ll be playing in a community that values soccer and celebrates excellence in the sport.”
The Hall of Fame will be housed in the lobby of The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Written nominations of fewer than 300 words can be submitted online at www.tribdem.com/soccer-nomination through Oct. 1. Players must be at least five years removed from their varsity playing careers and coaches must have been retired for five consecutive years prior to their nominations; referees must have served in this area for at least 10 years.
A nine-person committee will vote on nominees to select an inaugural class of no more than five people who will be inducted during The Tribune- Democrat’s Santa Fund Soccer Classic on Nov. 16. That annual all-star showcase is in its 13th year.
“The Santa Fund Soccer Classic has become a local tradition and, we’re told, something players look forward to as they progress through their high school careers,” Minemyer said. “Now, to take that relationship to another level with the establishment of a soccer hall of fame feels like a natural next step.”
By the way, donations to fund the purchase of Christmas gifts for local kids through the Santa Fund can now be made online at www.cfalleghenies.org/santa-fund-soccer-classic or by check to Santa Fund c/o The Tribune-Democrat, P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0340.
