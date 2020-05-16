There is anxiety on all sides of the voting-during-a-pandemic situation.
Should I vote with a mail-in ballot to avoid the risk of encountering someone with COVID-19?
But how can I be sure my ballot arrived and got counted if I don’t vote in person?
The rescheduled primary election is June 2. The deadline for requesting a mail or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 26.
Paul Fockler, 87, of Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood, told reporter David Hurst: “I’ll be at the polling station, voting like I always have.”
A lot of people will.
That’s why area elections officials are taking steps to make the process as safe as possible for Fockler and others who want to vote in person.
Both counties have announced changes in polling places to accommodate social distancing and to keep traffic away from high-risk areas such as long-term care homes.
Somerset County announced 10 polling changes Tuesday – some just for the primary and some permanent – including moving voters away from Laurel View Village to the Conemaugh Township High School gymnasium.
Also, Somerset Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, “several churches asked that voting not be held at their location this year because of concerns about adequate sanitation ... so we looked at finding other locations.”
Cambria County likewise has 10 polling-place shifts, as announced Thursday. Among them is the move from Summit Chapel United Methodist Church to East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Reports on the polling changes can be found at www.tribdem.com, and lists are posted on the counties’ websites.
“We needed to do the changes due to everything that’s happening right now,” Cambria elections chief Shirley Crowl said.
“Some of them were in retirement centers ...,” she said. “A couple of them were in buildings that were just too small, so that we couldn’t have our social distancing in effect.”
Both counties are seeking volunteers to work the polls – another consequence of COVID-19.
Somerset County elections director Tina Pritts said poll workers are often retirees who might fall into a high-risk scenario for coronavirus.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on June 2.
They can not be dropped off at polling centers.
Pritts said nearly 10 percent of Somerset County’s 46,000 registered voters had requested absentee or mail ballots as of mid-week.
In Cambria County, as our Dave Sutor reported, nearly 9,472 voters, or 13%, had already requested ballots to vote remotely.
“For people who might not want to be around a lot of people, it’s a good idea,” Brian Sheldon, 42, of Johnstown, said.
Pritts noted that absentee ballots have been part of the election process in Pennsylvania for about 90 years.
Younger voters we interviewed seemed to favor the mail-in option.
Victor Watts, 21, of Richland Township, believes “a lot of people are under-educated about it ... but once you learn more, it’s not a bad option.”
Zachary Pritt, 19, of Ogle Township, said he’s open to voting at home but is likely to follow his parents’ lead.
“But if people want to avoid congregating – and maybe stop (the coronavirus) from spreading – I like the idea,” Pritt said.
At least with a surge in mail-in voting coupled with county efforts to provide social-distancing space at the polls, safety concerns should be minimized for those who want the execute their civil duty directly.
Masks and social-distancing likely will be part of the routine.
We applaud local elections officials for their efforts to keep voters safe.
We urge our readers to vote – and to be safe regardless of the method chosen for participating in this important process.
