Few topics generate the level of response that arises anytime there is news about Johnstown’s Galleria shopping center.
Like many residents of the region, we look forward to better days for that retail site, which has been a hub of community activities for 25 years.
Last week, the Galleria was sold at a Cambria County sheriff’s sale – purchased by its creditor, U.S. Bank National Association – which provided the only bid, at $238,718.
Corporate legal counsel Kelly M. Neal did not offer insights concerning U.S. Bank National’s plans for the site when asked by our business reporter, Russell O’Reilly.
The likely scenario, sheriff’s department attorney Suzann Lehmier said, would see the creditor attempt to now sell the property on the open market, and use the proceeds to pay off debts connected with the site.
As O’Reilly reported, ADAR Johnstown LLC, the Galleria’s Florida-based owner, assumed the mall’s mortgage in 2014. The creditor, U.S. Bank National, put the mall in receivership in February 2020. That August, the Galleria went into foreclosure.
ADAR had sought a reduction in property taxes for the Galleria, but was denied because the company did not provide a current appraisal to show the site’s market value.
The Galleria’s most recent tax assessment value is more than $3 million, and the owners are on the hook for taxes of more than $330,000 – divided among Cambria County, the Richland School District and Richland Township.
More than a year ago, we wondered in this space: Would a tax sale signal a Galleria turnaround?
With that transaction now complete and the property in the hands of its creditor, we’re still not sure.
But this looks to be a step in a positive direction.
In 2017, while marking the 25th anniversary of the mall’s opening, the head of the site’s management firm predicted good days ahead for the site.
“What we’re going to do with the Johnstown Galleria is foster it so that it can be the center of the community,” Joe Anthony, president and CEO of Zamias Services Inc., said then.
Anthony said visitors to the mall should expect a continuation of the trend that has seen retail and office space under one roof – the Boy Scouts of America next to Books-A-Million, for example, or the U.S. military recruiting office across from Champs sporting goods – and activities available at spots such as Hogue’s Entertainment Factory and American E Sports.
“We’re going to add entertainment uses, restaurants, services – things that you couldn’t imagine 25 years ago would ever be in a mall setting,” Anthony said then.
Having seen the heyday of this shopping center – with filled spaces, smooth parking lots and people moving about – we don’t have to imagine what the Galleria can be.
Perhaps this sheriff’s sale will lead to better days for the site, if a buyer can be found that truly desires to maximize the spot as the heart of retail, professional and community activities.
We urge U.S. Bank National Association to move quickly into its next phase, and to communicate its vision with area residents, who continue to maintain a keen interest in that shopping center.
