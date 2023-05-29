We do not know the names of two soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, are buried in a Somerset Township cemetery and were honored during a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday.
Their initials – M.C. and G.K. – are all the information about them that has not been lost to history, as our Dave Sutor reported last week.
Their graves in the Samuels Lutheran Church cemetery, located on a back road south of Glades Pike about two miles west of Somerset Borough, were identified as those of American Revolution patriots when Works Progress Administration personnel surveyed the cemetery in the 1930s.
During Saturday’s ceremony, members of the Great Glades Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution saluted M.C., G.K. and seven other patriots buried at the Samuels church cemetery whose names are still known – Samuel Morrison, Jacob Barkley, Jeremiah Miller, Johan Jacob Lehmer, John Jacob Barkman and Adam Flick, along with Miller’s wife, Elizabeth Miller, who loaded muskets and carried ammunition during the war, reports show.
Participants in the ceremony laid wreaths on the graves and read biographies of the patriots.
The fact that M.C.’s and G.K.’s names are unknown proves that events such as Saturday’s ceremony are not only appropriate ways to celebrate Memorial Day, which is Monday, but also vital parts of the preservation of local and U.S. history.
On a generational scale, it’s easier than one might think for information to be lost forever once nobody is alive who remembers it.
“We feel it’s our obligation and, really, duty to remember these people for their stories and their lives because they’re going away,” Bill Lehman, secretary of the Great Glades Chapter, told Sutor.
“That’s part of the problem with the earlier wars.
“A lot of the graves are deteriorating. People take these stones and they get rid of them.”
That’s why everyone should follow the lead of Lehman and his cohort by making it a conscious priority to pass down stories that members of future generations ought to know, both on Memorial Day and throughout the year – whether that means reading a biography of a war veteran at a wreath-laying ceremony, writing a book or a news article, installing a plaque or a monument, creating a website, or any one of a hundred other ways to share information.
