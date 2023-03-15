For many people in the region, the story of how the construction of the Johnstown Expressway in the 1960s and ’70s disrupted the fabric of life in Johnstown and Dale Borough is just another piece of history.
But for Dale residents who lived through the big infrastructure project, the memories are still vivid, as our Dave Sutor reported on Monday.
Cindy Plocharski recalls how the highway forced her family apart when it was built through the borough, displacing hundreds of people whose homes in its path were torn down to clear the way. Dale businesses that survived the construction also suffered as drivers became able to bypass the borough entirely.
“What really stands out for me is I remember the adults being so upset about it – about having to move and having to leave the area,” Plocharski said. “Even as a homeowner, you couldn’t say no. You couldn’t turn down the offer. The highway was coming. You had to go.”
Stories such as Plocharski’s are being collected by the Dale Borough Historical Society, which has put together a questionnaire for people who lived in the community when the highway was built. So far, about a dozen people have answered questions about how the project affected their lives.
“That project really devastated a lot of Dale Borough,” said historical society member Mardy Huss. “I just thought, ‘Well, you know what, if we don’t do the history now, it’s going to be too late.’ It’s been, what, 50 years ago that that happened? And people are going to be gone.”
The Dale Borough Historical Society is looking for more participants. You can get more information by emailing dalepurpleraiders@atlanticbb.net.
In a similar effort – as our David Hurst reported last year – the Cambria Memory Project at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is working to map out the corridor of Black-owned businesses on lower Bedford Street in downtown Johnstown that was leveled to make room for the Expressway.
Partners in that work are collecting Johnstowners’ stories, documents and photographs about the district’s barber shops, corner stores and social clubs.
Projects such as these are a vital part of the work to preserve Johnstown’s history, and anyone who can contribute to them ought to do so.
It’s important for members of younger generations – who will someday make the decisions that determine this region’s future – to understand the historical dynamics that shaped the lives of their parents and grandparents and that created the community they live in today.
And the efforts come none too soon, as Huss pointed out, since with every passing year there are fewer people who can share firsthand memories of the Johnstown of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.
Johnstown City Councilman Ricky Britt, who has 60-year-old fond memories of long-gone lower Bedford Street, told Hurst: “These stories have got to be told. If we don’t preserve our legacy, if we don’t pass on where we came from, it goes with us.”
