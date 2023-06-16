We’re hopeful that Greater Johnstown School District’s sale of the radio station it had owned for more than two decades will set the community institution up for future sustainability.
The district’s board on June 8 approved the sale of station WCRO, which has been on the air in one form or another since shortly after World War II, for $16,000, as our Joshua Byers reported. The district had purchased the station in the late 1990s.
The buyer, Altoona-based Lightner Communications LLC, has managed the station’s day-to-day operations since 2018 under an agreement with the district.
WCRO broadcasts an easy-listening format on 1230 AM and – since 2019 – on 102.9 FM.
It also carries broadcasts of Greater Johnstown athletic events, as well as other local sporting events, and is branded as the “Voice of the Trojans.” Back in 2018, when the school district reached the deal for Lightner Communications to manage the station, district leaders reportedly made a priority of making sure that would continue.
Lightner Communications owner Matthew Lightner said then that district leaders were “very adamant” that the station “will 100% remain available for any of the sporting events that they want to run. They were also adamant about getting the studio fixed up that they have, so that students could still use the studio to learn, produce commercials and basically learn about radio.”
Byers reported last week, citing district Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Solicitor Ronald Repak, that the district’s use of the station will remain the same, despite the change in ownership. The station’s broadcast booth will remain at Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown; district athletic events will continue to be aired; and the district will continue to receive free airtime, the officials said.
“The programming is going to stay the same,” Arcurio told Byers. “It was a win-win.”
Repak added: “We were able to kind of keep the good things that were working with the district, but get rid of the maintenance costs, the upkeep, the (Federal Communications Commission) requirements and things of that nature. I think it was a good decision by the board.”
Repak said that the school district had been losing money on the station’s operations.
As Lightner – whose company operates several other regional radio stations and maintains the relevant technical and business infrastructure – said in 2018: “AM radio stations are hard to make money with, and you really have to get smart. It was a lot for the school district to be maintaining everything and running it all on their own.”
A major development in the station’s recent history was the addition in 2019, after Lightner’s takeover of its operations, of the FM simulcast, which was designed to build the station’s brand and increase the number of people listening.
We hope that the sale means that Greater Johnstown students will continue to get the opportunity to learn the radio business, and that WCRO will keep radio listeners up to date on Johnstown-area sports for years to come.
