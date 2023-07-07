The Greater Johnstown Senior Activities Center – like all of Cambria County’s senior centers – plays a key community role in providing a place for senior citizens to socialize.
That was evident in the size of the crowd that turned up last week for a ceremony held to celebrate the completion of renovation work and the full reopening of the center, 550 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The center had been closed since June 2021 – although take-out meals remained available – due to flooding that damaged the basement and then for the renovations, which include new flooring, lighting, drop ceilings, walls and a sound system on the first floor.
The reopening ceremony drew the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, as well as the Cambria County commissioners and other state, county and local officials. It also attracted a big group of seniors who had been waiting eagerly for activities to resume at the center.
Among them was Rose Ferguson, a Johnstown resident who was looking forward to getting back to a routine of bingo games, exercise classes and dances.
“I’m amazed at the renovations, and I’m glad it’s opened,” she told our Kelly Urban.
“This is a big day. I missed the food and the people. … I love to play bingo. I just like to do everything here.”
Another member of the crowd was Lucinda Shaffer, of Johnstown, who said: “My husband and I started coming here and we met a lot of friends. It was hard when it was shut down because that’s when I lost my husband, and I couldn’t do anything or see my friends, so it was tough.”
With statements such as these in mind, we give a thumbs-up to the project, whose organizers overcame supply-chain struggles and other complications to make the senior center into – as M. Veil Griffith, administrator of the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging, phrased it in February – “an attractive asset in downtown Johnstown.”
“It’s very important to have this senior center,” Rose Pennavaria, director of senior center services for The Nutrition Group, told Urban last week, “especially post-COVID-19, because we’ve seen there was so much isolation and the opportunity to socialize was taken away, and it really affected a lot of seniors.
“It’s amazing how many people come in on a daily basis and how many rely not only on the meals, but the socialization.”
