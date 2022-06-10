The family of Lionel Mickens is making a passionate plea for people to come forward with information about his murder in April.
We urge the community to respond and help solve this case.
Mickens, 67, and Britney Rummell, 36, were shot to death in a his Hornerstown home along with Mickens’ dog sometime during a three-day period, April 27-29.
With help from Cambria County Crime Stoppers, the Mickens family put up billboards around Johnstown, announcing a reward of about $5,000 for anyone who shares information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
“We’re willing to do whatever we can to help police crack this case,” Mitchell Mickens, Lionel’s brother, told reporter David Hurst.
At Bedford Street in Johnstown, a sign asks: “WHO KILLED US?” – with pictures of Rummell and Mickens, who is shown with his rescue dog, Daniel.
Electronic billboards across the Johnstown community repeat the call for information and reflect the family’s commitment.
“We’re not going to rest until whoever did this is held responsible for their actions,” Mitchell Mickens said.
“We’re not going to stop.”
Cambria County Crime Stoppers contributed $1,400 toward the reward.
The Mickens family raised the additional money – about $3,500.
Individuals with any information about what happened at the Pine Street home should call the 800-548-7500 tipline. Those tips may be shared anonymously, Crime Stoppers’ Gary Martin told The Tribune-Democrat.
Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said early evidence is being processed at a state police crime laboratory – even as other leads develop.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said all tips are welcome – even those that might seem small or unimportant.
The important factor now, Neugebauer said, is raising the level of community awareness about the killings.
The billboards might trigger a memory – something seen or overheard.
“Because they keep the cause in the front of people’s minds,” Neugebauer said of the value of the billboards, “and it may cause someone to see or hear something, or recall something that could be significant.”
Here’s another crucial element.
The billboards are constant reminders that these victims were real people, not statistics or notes in a police report.
They were members of the community and are missed by their families.
Mitchell Mickens said his mother, 79, has buried two sons recently. Another brother succumbed to diabetes.
He said the family won’t let Lionel be forgotten – or allow his killer to avoid justice.
“People are talking about it,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”
Someone out there knows something about who killed Mickens, Rummell and Mickens’ pet.
We must see those billboards and respond.
We must know their names, see their faces and care about justice for them.
