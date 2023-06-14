We welcome elite amateur golfers from around the nation and the world to Johnstown again for the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, which begins Wednesday and will run through Saturday.
The four-day tournament at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont Borough again will kick off the Elite Amateur Golf Series, an initiative to align seven of the nation’s top amateur golf tournaments, now in its second year.
The series is meant to strengthen and coordinate competition among elite amateur golfers, and Sunnehanna Amateur organizers appear to believe that their participation in the series has positioned the tournament well for the future.
John Yerger, co-chairman of the Sunnehanna Amateur, said at the tournament’s media day earlier this month that the goal behind the EAGS’ creation was to “make amateur golf relevant again” by attracting elite amateurs to compete in more tournaments, as our Mike Mastovich reported.
Last year’s EAGS first-place finisher, Caleb Surratt, won exemptions into the 2022 PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the 2022 U.S. Amateur, the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour and the 2023 U.S. Open. The rest of the series’ top five in the final standings also received various exemptions.
Competitors in last year’s Sunnehanna Amateur were well-represented in the inaugural EAGS final standings after all seven tournaments were played, as Mastovich reported at the time.
Surratt and EAGS runner- up Jiri Zuska were among five golfers who tied for fourth place at Sunnehanna. Sunnehanna Amateur champion Bryce Lewis finished third in the final EAGS standings.
Rounding out the series’ top five were Tommy Morrison and Karl Vilips, both of whom also competed at Sunnehanna.
EAGS Chairman Andy Priest said: “Sunnehanna sets the table for the rest of the series as the first event in the calendar and does an amazing job conducting a world-class championship befitting of the ‘elite’ label.”
Yerger said that the EAGS has successfully motivated amateur golfers to compete in more tournaments and sparked increased interest in the Sunnehanna Amateur, citing how quickly signups rolled in for the tournament’s 105-player qualifier.
“All these things prove that the strength of us all working together is not only benefiting the tournament,” he said, “it’s raised the awareness of these tournaments and the opportunities created by playing.
“It’s about lifting all boats.
“It’s been a massive win.”
Six of last year’s top 10 finishers are expected to return to Sunnehanna this year, including Surratt and Lewis, as well as Maxwell Ford, who tied for second, and Jackson Rivera, who tied for fourth.
They may find that their experience might not be as much of an edge as they might expect, since significant changes have been made to the course over the past year.
Mark Leppert, the country club’s grounds superintendent, said that the specific goal of the work on the course was to improve drainage in the bunkers, but that the project also included more sweeping changes designed to “make it more playable for the members and make it more difficult for some of the skilled players.”
Fairways have been shortened on the ninth, 11th and 15th holes, Leppert said.
The No. 15 fairway was also widened, as was No. 18. New bunkers were added on Nos. 3 and 9.
Yerger said that the removal of a century-old oak tree on the eighth hole and the addition of two new bunkers on No. 18 could affect the golfers’ final scores, Mastovich reported.
“There have been a lot of changes to the golf course,” Yerger said, a situation mirrored in the tournament and in the amateur golf world as a whole.
