Universities and their athletics departments are under great pressure to help their sports teams and players navigate the new and exciting landscape of “name, image, likeness.”
The move to allow young people to profit from their efforts – as the schools have been doing for many years – is long overdue, and we support the decisions by the NCAA and Pennsylvania government to open the doors to allow college athletes to benefit from their fame and exploits.
The schools had plans in place before the change took effect on Thursday, with both the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State launching educational programs to help their student-athletes understand the risks and realities of the NIL marketplace.
And many athletes wasted little time in connecting with business ventures.
That includes Penn State national- champion wrestler Roman Bravo- Young, who entered an agreement to promote a match-worn shoe raffle. The winners will be announced Sunday – within four days of such deals becoming permissible.
As our Elton Hayes reported, several members of the Nittany Lions football team quickly announced deals – including defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and linebacker Brandon Smith inking pacts with Yoke Gaming.
You can purchase a QB Takeover T-shirt bearing the likeness of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford for a mere $34.99.
Penn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger pointed to her university’s “living alumni base of more than 700,000” as a waiting market for the players to exploit.
“These are exciting times in college athletics,” she said.
Certainly exciting for Penn State and other major institutions, which can now pay student-athletes for the right to sell replica jerseys and other gear with those players’ names and faces attached.
But schools also acted quickly to help their players move forward in this brave, new world of individualized capitalism in college sports.
Pitt rolled out its new program – “Forged Here” – to help student-athletes learn about NIL, which not only permits endorsement deals but also allows the players to hire agents to represent them, long a major no-no for the NCAA and its eligibility requirements.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said the news caught no one off guard, and said the university has been preparing for months.
“We’ve had a name, image and likeness task force in our department that formed in January in anticipation of this,” Lyke said.
She said Pitt expanded its existing partnership with INFLCR – short for “Influencer” – which markets itself as “the leading content and compliance software platform for elite athletics.”
“It’s not a taboo topic,” Lyke said, as reported by CNHI’s Amanda Filipcic-Godsey. “It’s not something we’re afraid to talk about. It’s real and it’s great.”
She added: “Our role is really threefold. To educate them about everything that’s happening and how they manage it. To develop policies as it relates to it – our policy right now to follow the Pennsylvania state law. And then we are to monitor it, so (the athletes) will have an obligation to tell us about these deals a week before they enter into them, and then we document it.”
Penn State created a program it called “STATEment” to “aid students in understanding and growing their brand through meaningful education programs and an emphasis on entrepreneurship,” according to a university release.
Student-athletes can develop skills in the areas of brand building, social media responsibility, financial literacy, professionalism, media training, interest and values assessment, diversity and inclusion – as Hayes reported.
Like Pitt, Penn State is partnering with INFLCR, and also Spry – another NIL compliance platform.
The NIL shift followed on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week that said the NCAA’s rules forbidding student-athletes from receiving education-related benefits – such as graduate-school scholarships, being paid for tutoring and access to digital equipment – were in violation of federal anti-trust policies.
Pitt’s Lyke noted that the changes do not mean schools will be literally paying athletes to play.
“I don’t see this as loss of amateurism ...,” she said. “If we were paying them to come to Pitt, it would be very different.
“This is just treating them like any other college students in the country.”
Schools will move quickly to profit right along with their student-athletes.
But they did respond with urgency to begin educating those players about the opportunities and potential pitfalls of name, image and likeness deals.
