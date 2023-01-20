Two Johnstown juveniles are learning that threats against a school are taken seriously – and the consequences can be significant.
The Greater Johnstown School District was closed Tuesday and Wednesday after reported threats.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced charges Wednesday against two juvenile students in the district.
On Monday, Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio told The Tribune-Democrat that school officials had learned of a threat to “shoot the school up.”
Another threat was reported Tuesday, she said.
“School-age children need to know and understand that this is a very serious series of incidents that occurred,” Neugebauer said at a Wednesday press conference. “At the end of the day, there is no room, whatsoever, for this type of behavior.”
Neugebauer did not divulge the identities of the accused because they are under 18, nor did he provide specifics about the threat – including whether weapons were involved.
The school district reopened for classes Thursday. The district has school resource officers through an agreement with the Johnstown Police Department, and has metal detectors and other security measures in place, Arcurio noted.
“I feel parents can rest assured their children are in good hands,” she said.
School officials and law enforcement acted with appropriate speed and intensity, with Arcurio saying those responsible for the threats “will be held accountable and every action under the law will be pursued both through the district and through the criminal process.”
This was the second threat made against a local school this month.
A Ferndale Area School District student admitted to threatening violence aimed at Conemaugh Valley High School, and was charged with three misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Police said the student, also a juvenile, owned up to sending text messages and Snapchat videos threatening gun violence that he said he would carry out at a Conemaugh Valley dance scheduled for this weekend.
After the arrest was announced, Ferndale Area Superintendent Jeff Boyer said: “Hopefully the student involved learns a valuable lesson for all this.”
We agree, and that’s also the case for two students charged with making threats against Greater Johnstown.
Juveniles who are charged with crimes are typically not identified publicly in order to help them successfully navigate the justice system and recover and lead productive lives – but only after facing legal consequences for their actions.
Three area students – one at Ferndale and two at Greater Johnstown – now find themselves in that serious situation, facing criminal charges and the possibility of incarceration and other penalties.
We hope this message was delivered to young people across the region: School threats will spark a swift response from school officials and law enforcement, and can result in severe legal consequences.
