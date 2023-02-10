Parents across the region have endured too many tense moments in the early weeks of 2023.
• Calls or text messages about threats aimed at their local schools.
• Concerns about what steps school officials and law enforcement are taking.
• Frustrations over the pace and extent of information shared.
• Fears about whether their children will be safe when they head off for classes.
The emotions were tangible Thursday at a school board committee meeting at Westmont Hilltop – the district where two teens were arrested in late 2021 after entering the high school and allegedly posting threats on social media, and where a juvenile was charged this past week after incidents at both the high school and elementary school.
“We’ve had two very dangerous threats in the last two years,” parent April Clawson said at that meeting. “How many more do we need to have before people take this seriously?”
In addition to the threats at Westmont Hilltop, our region has seen numerous other districts impacted since the beginning of the calendar year:
• A threat made to Conemaugh Valley High School by a student at another district, Ferndale Area. The accused is under 17 years of age, and faces charges including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
• Threats on consecutive days at Greater Johnstown School District. Two juveniles were taken into custody and charged.
• Two separate incidents in the Forest Hills School District – one of which involved someone of elementary school age.
• A threat Wednesday that targeted Admiral Peary Area Vocational- Technical School in Ebcnsburg. Police said the threat came from one of the districts served by Admiral Peary – Bishop Carroll, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Conemaugh Valley, Harmony Area, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria or Portage.
• A threat at Richland High School deemed unfounded after an investigation.
Last week at Westmont, a threatening note was left on a door at the high school, police said. Then on Monday, a window was broken at the elementary school, where another note was left. A young person was arrested on Monday in connection with both incidents.
We have complimented area school leaders and law-enforcement officials with their handling of the recent school threats.
Thankfully, no acts of violence have been carried out.
But we understand the anxiety felt by Clawson and other moms and dads across the region. They deserve to be notified promptly of any problems, and to be kept in the loop concerning any developments.
And some believe that has not been happening.
“I would plea with you ... please be transparent with us,” Westmont Hilltop mother Christina Fosbrink said Thursday. “Even a little bit would be appreciated.”
Westmont School Board President Robert Gleason told reporter Josh Byers that he is “comfortable with our security program,” while several parents and students spoke on behalf of the district’s actions over the past week.
“Safety’s No. 1 on our agenda all the time,” Gleason said.
The disruption of classes and the elevated police presence that result from threats targeting schools can impact the emotional well-being of students, their families and school staff members.
Such moments are difficult for all involved – and especially moms and dads, who want complete and timely information – and reassurances that all is well.
Communication is the key to diffusing the community’s uneasy feelings – even as police and school officials act quickly and decisively.
Gleason and other school leaders know this. The Westmont board chief said he welcomes the presence of parents at meetings.
That means they care about the safety of their children and others in the district.
Schools across the region should be reviewing their protocols and procedures – for security measures at district facilities, for notifying administrators and law enforcement when a concern arises, for training staff to prepare them for the worst while hoping it never happens.
And they should include parents in the process, and be committed to communicating safety changes and risks with those families who must trust the schools with the education and welfare of their kids.
