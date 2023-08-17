We offer a thumbs-up to the owners of The Phoenix Tavern, a mainstay in Johnstown’s Cambria City section for several decades, for the public-spirited decision to buy the site of the former Liquid Currency bar and make it home to a family-oriented establishment.
Owners of some Cambria City businesses have been alarmed by several recent violent incidents in the traditionally quiet neighborhood. The Phoenix Tavern owner Dave Sapolich told our Katie Smolen that he could remember few violent crimes in Cambria City until recently.
Last August, two men in separate vehicles shot and killed each other on Broad Street. One of those men had been acquitted at trial of a previous city homicide and was described by Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer as “a person of interest in several violent crimes.”
Police Capt. Chad Miller called that incident “a broad-daylight shooting in the middle of the street. …
“One more day, kids would be on buses coming home. It’s absolutely out of control.”
Two shootings near Liquid Currency made headlines after the bar opened in 2021. The first, in March 2022, injured a 21-year-old Pittsburgh man.
The second, in June, killed a Johnstown man, 21-year-old Caleb Beppler, and wounded his cousin.
The suspect, Dirk Jones, 42, is facing charges including homicide.
Liquid Currency owner Shawn Jones, no relation to Dirk Jones, told The Tribune-Democrat shortly after the slaying that he regretted opening the bar and did not plan to reopen it.
Sapolich took the opportunity to buy the Liquid Currency building, which is located on the same block as The Phoenix Tavern. He did not buy the former bar’s liquor license.
“My wife and I have been considering purchasing that building for a while so we could control what’s going on around our business,” he told Smolen, “because when something bad happens, it has a direct, negative effect on us.”
Of future plans for the building, he said: “We’re not exactly sure what we’re going to do with it yet, but we’ll put something in line with what we’re trying to do in Cambria City. It will be a family-friendly atmosphere that we will try to create.”
Johnstown’s being a decent place to live depends in large part on having as many properties as possible – homes and businesses alike – in the hands of people who have personal stakes in their upkeep and the effects they have on those around them.
With that in mind, we are glad to hear of another commercial property being acquired by people who have a long track record of commitment to the neighborhood and the city as a whole.
Sapolich put it this way: “I love Cambria City. We’ve been here for 50 years, and we’ve had other opportunities. I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities to leave over the years, but I never wanted to leave Johnstown. I never wanted to leave Cambria City.”
