A threat aimed at Conemaugh Valley School District students was quickly reported to police, who arrested a local teenager.
At United School District, leaders responded to reports of missing funds in a band account and brought in police, who are investigating the allegations.
This was a challenging week for some local school administrators, who faced concerns that had nothing to do with laptops and lesson plans.
“We always say safety is our single most important thing that we do,” Conemaugh Valley Superintendent Shane Hazenstab told reporter Dave Sutor on Wednesday.
“We have over 800 people come to our school campus every day – over 700 students and roughly a hundred adults. For everybody to get there safely and go home safely is priority No. 1. Everything else is secondary.”
Hazenstab and his district responded with appropriate urgency when confronted with a threat targeting a planned dance at the high school. Several students reported the threat to school officials.
East Taylor Township Police Department Det. Paul Deffenbaugh said thanks to cooperation between the district and his department, the incident was “handled expeditiously.”
A male student at nearby Ferndale Area School District was charged with three misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment after confessing to making threats of violence, Deffenbaugh said. The accused is under 17 years of age.
Deffenbaugh said the student sent text messages and Snapchat videos – with images of firearms – threatening violence that was to occur at a Jan. 21 dance. The threats were made from within Ferndale High School, he said.
Hazenstab said Conemaugh Valley was back to “normal” by Thursday, and parents’ biggest question was whether the dance would still be held.
“I’m not the supervisor of the club running the dance, but my opinion is we should have it as we would normally have it,” the superintendent said.
“A threat was shared, went through the proper channels and has been addressed. As far as I’m concerned, we are in normal operations.”
At United, parents are worried about whether high school band members will be able to take a planned trip to Disney World this spring.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Acting Superintendent Charles Koren confirmed that the district had been informed that money was missing from an account holding funds raised by students for the trip, which would likely be canceled.
On Wednesday, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi confirmed to The Tribune-Democrat that the state police had launched an investigation into the allegation.
The Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit of the state police then urged anyone who might have information that would help with the probe to call 724-357-1960.
Koren said the district’s response when notified about the situation was the “suspension of fundraising activities with the (band boosters).”
And, he said: “We are working with all authorities.”
We hope the United probe brings a resolution and the return of any missing money so that the band can experience Disney World this year.
We’re convinced that law-enforcement professionals and district leaders are working to determine exactly what happened and to take appropriate action.
Allegations of missing funds or violent threats are not fun moments for school administrators.
All threats must be taken seriously, and missing money can have a painful impact on groups and activities.
But strong protocols, quick reactions and cooperation within districts and with outside entities can mitigate the risk, help find answers and perhaps allow for school activities to continue.
Deffenbaugh said the teen accused of making the threat aimed at Conemaugh Valley and his family are cooperating with investigators.
Ferndale Area Superintendent Jeff Boyer – who said the student was suspended – voiced the reactions of every school leader when word spreads of such situations.
“You never know when it could be your turn.”
