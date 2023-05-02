Each time we offer congratulations to area school and law enforcement officials for their diligence in handling a threatening situation, we recognize that this is the norm – that there are no days off when safety is your top priority.
So it is with the solemn understanding of that reality that we salute officials at Westmont Hilltop School District, the Upper Yoder Township Police Department, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies for their handling of yet another threat that disrupted the educational process and raised anxiety levels.
A juvenile was charged with making threats on April 12 against an adult in the district – the latest in a series of incidents at Westmont Hilltop dating back to the arrest of two teens in an alleged plot to shoot up the high school in late 2021.
A 14-year-old was accused of making threats in February against the Westmont high school and elementary school.
And now, threats on social media disrupted classes for three days and led to felony charges against another juvenile.
Threats have impacted numerous area schools in the past year – Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Somerset Area, Greater Johnstown and Admiral- Peary Area Vocational Technical School among them – keeping educators, administrators, parents and the police on full alert.
On March 29, a “swatting” scam targeted schools including Bishop Carroll Catholic High School with false reports of shots being fired, which prompted lockdowns at all schools in Cambria County – a scene that played out that day across the state.
So, vigilance against threats – both real and otherwise – is part of the makeup of the modern education professional.
“I appreciate the community’s support shown to our school community as we continue to educate our students in a safe and encouraging learning environment,” Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said amid the latest moment of turmoil.
“We look forward to a successful and fun remainder of the school year.”
Upper Yoder Township Police were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the probe of last month’s threat. The support of state and federal authorities has been critical during the spate of local incidents.
The issue also requires diligence from counselors working with young people who might experience fear that they could be caught up in a moment of violence, and with those whose emotional challenges might lead them to make threats or act out in dangerous ways.
And all of us have a responsibility to be aware and respond if there are signs that people may be considering harming themselves or others, professionals warned.
“Time after time, we’ve seen cases where there were ‘warning signs’ before terrible shootings, but nobody said anything about it,” Adam Kleinman, a certified trauma therapist and clinical director for Choices Clinical Counseling, told The Tribune-Democrat in March.
These are trying times, to be sure.
But we’ll keep thanking teachers and education officials, law enforcement professionals and community members for their efforts to provide safe learning opportunities for our kids.
Every day, it’s what they must do.
