In a refreshing middle-ground accord, Democrat Mark Rozzi was elected Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House on Tuesday with support from 16 Republican representatives, including his top backer, Blair County lawmaker Jim Gregory.
Rozzi pledged to caucus with both Republicans and Democrats – working in an “independent” manner – although not formally declaring plans to leave the Democratic Party and enroll as a voting independent.
The other finalist for the Speaker post was Somerset County Republican Carl Metzgar, who is clearly rising as a statewide leader.
Gregory, Rozzi and Johnstown native Sean Dougherty are among the leading voices in the push to give adults who were victims of sexual abuse as children the opportunity to seek financial damages.
Gregory told our Harris- burg reporter, Eric Scicchitano, that he backed Rozzi and urged his GOP colleagues to join him as a way to reduce the partisan fighting that has characterized the process of naming a speaker and setting the House agenda.
Democrats won enough seats in November to claim a majority – once special elections are scheduled to replace three members who departed for other opportunities. The elections sparked a tug of war over how and how soon the GOP would yield control.
On Tuesday, Gregory said: “I made it a suggestion to them: ‘Go to Mark Rozzi. I think you might be able to do it,’ and they did. This is politics in Pennsylvania, and we just saw something that doesn’t happen very often.”
Rozzi – who received 115 votes to 85 for Metzgar – quickly declared that Pennsylvania would now be home to “this commonwealth’s first independent Speaker of the House,” adding:
“My staff will be made up of people from both parties. I pledge my allegiance and my loyalty to no interest in this building, to no interest in our politics. I pledge my loyalty to the people of the commonwealth – the people who are tired of the hyper-partisanship from both parties.”
Hopefully, the Rozzi-Gregory partnership and the Berks County Democrat’s ascension to the top spot in the state House signal a new direction for state politics – moving Pennsylvania away from court battles over election results and toward a time of cooperation on behalf of the public.
Toward a time of lawmakers actually doing their jobs – adopting meaningful legislation to address real issues and protect the state’s assets.
Rozzi has strong ties to our region. He spoke out locally on behalf of former child victims after a grand-jury report found widespread abuse over several decades in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, and after a second report expanded the abuse allegations to six more dioceses.
His colleagues in that issue praised him after his election as Speaker, and predicting he will stick to his pledge of independent leadership.
“The character of Mark Rozzi that I’ve gotten to know is that he’s a straight- shooter,” said Dougherty, national president of the organization Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).
“He takes his oath very seriously. He doesn’t play political games, and in fact he despises the political games, so I would imagine that he will take that same character with him into the speaker’s office.”
Richard Serbin, an Altoona attorney who has represented many abuse victims, called Rozzi’s election “pretty amazing.”
It will be “amazing” if Rozzi can help lead the state out of the partisan bickering that has characterized politics in Harrisburg.
Having witnessed his accomplishments in other difficult but important areas, we are confident he will push for that shift in Harrisburg culture.
We urge others in both parties to join Gregory and work to help Rozzi succeed in a non-partisan manner – which would be a victory for the legislature and all of Pennsylvania.
“The speakership is a nonpartisan officer of the House entrusted with maintaining the integrity of the House,” Rozzi said.
“That will be my focus as speaker.”
Let’s go.
