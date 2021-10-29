Voters in Cambria County have two solid choices for the office of sheriff – a race that has played out amid tragedy and under a cloud of political controversy in the months leading up to Election Day.
We give Republican Don Robertson a slight edge – and our endorsement – over Democrat Tom Owens, based on Robertson’s time in the office as chief deputy and then interim sheriff after the May 2020 passing of longtime office-holder Bob Kolar.
The primary functions of the sheriff’s department include providing security at the courthouse and other county offices; transporting prisoners for hearings; and serving warrants and other documents, including protection-from-abuse orders.
It is often dangerous work that requires strong leadership, updating of practices and procedures, and continuous safety training.
The Cambria department includes 28 deputies – 21 full-time and 10 part-time positions, Robertson said.
Robertson said: “I think my experience running that office and working with those deputies gives me a leg up.”
We agree.
Robertson and Owens come from similar backgrounds. Both are military veterans who have worked in many law-enforcement positions, including with the City of Johnstown, before joining the sheriff’s department.
Owens, an ex-Marine, is a paramedic and volunteer firefighter who said he was with the city for 22 years – as a patrol officer and detective sergeant.
He has been an officer with Stonycreek Township for four years, and also worked the past three years with the Cambria sheriff’s office. He served as chief detective in the Cambria district attorney’s office while collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Service, the state attorney general’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration – and serving as a state police academy instructor.
“I want to be able to use the platform to do more for Cambria County,” Owens said.
Owens said COVID-19 forced the broader use of videoconferencing, which he sees continuing to grow.
He said the next sheriff will need to be “use manpower wisely” due to the varied functions of the department and challenges recruiting new staff. Owens cited his ability to “work with people” to get things done.
Robertson, an Iraq war veteran, spent time with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at FCI-Loretto. He also was a patrol officer with the City of Johnstown, before serving as head of the detectives unit. He was hired by the county as chief deputy in 2017, then was named interim sheriff last year.
He said he wants to “take all of those experiences and combine it into one” as sheriff.
Robertson said his time in the position allowed him to develop relationships with sheriffs in neighboring counties. One idea he implemented was allowing for online weapons permit applications, with the demand rising sharply in 2020, he said.
Owens won a Democratic primary election battle with Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss, while Robertson was unopposed on the GOP side.
In addition to Kolar’s passing, the department endured the COVID-19 deaths of two deputies and had another staff member succumb to cancer in recent months.
The department was also the focus of an internal county investigation as well as an AG’s office probe of the practice of deputies who also work for municipal police departments attending hearings for the police while on county time. The investigations generated a county report pointing to possible instances of deputies “double-dipping” – but no charges.
One deputy faced internal discipline, Robertson said.
“There was nothing there that was negligent, criminal,” Robertson said.
“We are required by contract to allow deputies to go to court.”
Both candidates said they were targeted by members of the opposing party during the investigations – including Owens’ dual role as a municipal officer and part-time county deputy – and both were complimentary of each other.
“At the end of the day, none of that was true – none of it,” Owens said, adding that he is “running against a guy who is a friend of mine.”
“It became political,” Robertson said. “I know Tom did nothing wrong.”
We like both contenders for the office of Cambria County sheriff, and endorse Robertson because of his time as a leader in the department since 2017.
