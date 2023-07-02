We’re glad to hear that the Cambria County Coroner’s Office won approval from the county’s salary board to add another full-time deputy coroner, a move for which Coroner Jeffrey Lees had pushed.
Let’s take a quick look back at the cases that Lees’ office has handled just in the past few weeks, according to reports in The Tribune- Democrat.
• A wreck on May 25 at the dangerous intersection of U.S. Route 22 and South Center Street in Cambria Township killed an Ebensburg man, and the man’s wife died of her injuries weeks later at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
• An Altoona man was shot and bludgeoned to death in South Fork on May 25 in a case that has led to the filing of a homicide charge against a South Fork man.
• A Johnstown man was shot dead on June 10 outside a bar in Cambria City. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect, who also wounded the dead man’s cousin.
• A young boy drowned in the Stonycreek River on June 10 in Hornerstown.
• Two motorcyclists died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center of injuries sustained in separate wrecks, one on June 10 on Scalp Avenue and the other on June 20 on Tire Hill Road.
• A small airplane crashed in Cambria Township on June 18 after taking off from Ebensburg Airport, killing both men aboard.
Officials were collecting human remains and aircraft debris from a football-field-sized crash site for days afterward. Lees called it “a slow, painstaking process.”
• A Carrolltown man was pulled from a pond near his home early June 19 and was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center. A ruling on the cause of death was awaiting pathological and toxicology test results, Lees’ top deputy, Joseph Hribar, said at the time.
• An investigation after a body was found on June 25 at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School’s Price Field led to a ruling that the death was a suicide.
• Tests showed that a West Hills Regional Police Department sergeant’s death on June 13 was caused by a drug overdose, officials said on Wednesday.
And those are just the cases that made the newspaper.
Coroner’s offices in Pennsylvania are responsible for investigating deaths that occur under a broad spectrum of circumstances, including sudden deaths that aren’t caused by readily recognizable diseases or in which a cause cannot be properly certified by a physician; deaths occurring under suspicious circumstances, including those that might have been caused by alcohol or drugs; and deaths caused by violence or trauma, including homicides, suicides and accidents.
That includes a too-high number of fatal drug over- doses – there were 88 overdose deaths last year in Cambria County, an average of more than seven per month, and we’ve seen no reason to believe that that pace has slowed down so far this year.
Coroners also handle deaths of people whose bodies are unclaimed or unidentifiable; deaths occuring in prisons, jails or police custody; deaths in which the body will be cremated or otherwise disposed of in a way that will make it unavailable for future examination; and stillbirths and deaths by sudden infant death syndrome.
Lees’ office’s annual caseload has swelled from about 1,800 cases in 2018 – just five years ago – to as many as about 2,500 cases in a year, as our David Hurst reported.
A 3-2 vote of the county’s salary board – with Lees himself and Commissioners William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt in the majority – created a fourth full-time deputy coroner position at a pay rate of $18 per hour and dropped the office’s nine per-diem positions, six of which had been filled.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and Controller Ed Cernic Jr., the dissenters in the salary board vote, had financial and procedural concerns about adding the full-time role, Hurst reported.
Cernic said the move would cost the county more than $30,000 that isn’t in the 2023 budget. Chernisky thought that advertising the open per-diem positions ought to come first.
Lees said that while his per-diem deputies were competent and dedicated, most of them have other full-time jobs or multiple jobs and thus weren’t always available to respond to death scenes. Full-timers, by contrast, rotate on schedules to ensure someone is always on call.
He also argued that eliminating the per-diem positions should help the county absorb the financial impact of the new full-time role.
“All you have to do is pick up the newspaper or turn on the TV to see how busy we are,” Lees said. “I don’t have a crystal ball to predict when one of these death investigations is going to occur. … When we get called to a death scene at the middle of the night, someone needs to be there.”
To be sure, it’s a plus when county officials realize that every dollar they spend has to come from somewhere and thus practice caution about approving new uses for taxpayers’ money.
But the expenditure in this case is worth it to shore up an office that has been hugely overburdened in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing drug-use crisis and the many day-to-day tragedies that coroners must handle.
