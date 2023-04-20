Somerset County officials are making the right choice to reopen contract talks early with the county’s 911 dispatchers and to address the issue of wages – a move that our David Hurst reported last week.
Current starting wages for those dispatchers, at just over $13 per hour, are too low.
That’s especially true given that six full-time positions and one part-time role at the Somerset County 911 center are vacant, as Hurst reported – not counting the job of 911 coordinator Bradley Lavan, who was put on leave in March for still-undisclosed reasons.
Joel Landis, director of the Somerset County Emergency Management Agency, said a staff of 14 full-time employees and five part-timers is “going above and beyond” to answer 911 calls around the clock.
But union representative Margaret Pastirko told Hurst that the vacancies and the resulting extra work are taking a toll on those dispatchers. She added that new employees have come and gone like “a revolving door” in the past few months.
And Landis said he’s concerned by the fact that the number of people applying to work at the 911 center is falling.
The county commissioners have noted that many county employees’ wages are defined by agreed-upon union contracts. The contract setting 911 dispatchers’ wages runs through 2023, but President Commissioner Gerald Walker said that the county is beginning negotiations with the bargaining unit early.
Back in January, entry-level sheriff’s deputies had their wages boosted more than 50% – from a starting wage of $11.92 per hour to the equivalent of $18 per hour, or $20 per hour for new hires with police training – through a memorandum of understanding that didn’t reopen the contract that set those wages.
At the same time, Children & Youth Services caseworker supervisors and county detectives also got raises.
The commissioners pointed out at that time that the money to pay county employees has to come from somewhere.
Walker said that reserve funds would cover the cost of the deputies’ and detectives’ raises this year, but that higher payroll costs in future years could require the county to raise taxes or cut down on the services it offers.
A job description for a Somerset County 911 dispatcher found online at somersetpacareers.com – a county website promoting available jobs, launched last year as part of a campaign to recruit employees for understaffed departments and agencies – lays out the significant demands that come with the position.
A dispatcher must be able to take an emergency call, evaluate the circumstances – a task that requires him or her to get accurate information from a caller who might be injured, panicking or otherwise not able to communicate clearly – and tell the caller what needs to be done before first responders arrive.
Dispatchers must figure out which emergency services need to be dispatched to the scene, coordinate that response and provide support as necessary.
Candidates must be certified in CPR, according to the job description, and they must have “thorough knowledge” of fire science, law enforcement and emergency services. Certification as an emergency medical technician is preferred.
The job requires the ability to gather a large amount of information and accurately assess which details are the most important; to communicate clearly; and to cope with significant levels of stress.
That’s not a skill set that everyone has. The people who can do the job competently deserve to be paid appropriately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.