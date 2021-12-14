A concerned parent notifies the school district of a possible threat, and the district responds by quickly contacting law enforcement, which takes the report seriously and investigates, thwarting a potential tragedy.
Thankfully, that’s what happened over the past week in the Westmont Hilltop School District – leading to the arrest of two teens who, authorities say, were likely planning a shooting at the high school.
Too often, law enforcement isn’t alerted to a planned attack soon enough to intervene in time, or those with knowledge don’t make the reports that could help stop dangerous activities.
We salute everyone involved in the Westmont Hilltop situation for responding with urgency. This story has shocked our region, but could have been much worse.
Anthony Tukanowicz- Hassett, a Westmont Hilltop senior, expressed the emotions many were feeling – especially in the wake of a deadly school shooting last month in Oxford, Michigan – when he spoke with reporter Dave Sutor on Saturday.
“It definitely makes me feel a little vulnerable, for sure,” Tukanowicz-Hassett said.
“We had the big shooting in Michigan a couple weeks ago. When stuff like that happens, it obviously prompts discussions between me and my teachers about what our protocols are and what we have to do in different safety drills. You think about it a little bit, and you don’t really think it can happen to you.
“This, obviously, luckily it didn’t happen. If it weren’t caught early enough, it could have very much turned out that Westmont Hilltop is one of the schools on the news where you hear kids are shot, unfortunately. It’s a real scary thing because I think we’re closer than a lot of schools ever get to that point.”
Here’s the sequence of events that led to the arrest of two teens – Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, and Logan J. Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County – who face numerous federal charges, including conspiracy to commit terrorism:
• On Tuesday, Dec. 7 – authorities say – Hinebaugh, a Westmont student, helped Pringle, a former Westmont student, gain access to the high school building in Upper Yoder Township. Pringle, according to an affidavit shared by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, had been expelled from the district and barred by a court order from school property following a series of threats in 2018.
• An individual Neugebauer called “an alarmed parent” learned of the security breach and alerted school officials on Dec. 8. The school district then contacted police.
• Police say they found social media activity involving the two teens, including a Snapchat post by Hinebaugh showing Pringle in the high school with the message “He’s back,” according to Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess.
• Authorities obtained a search warrant and Upper Yoder Township police recovered an AR-15 type firearm from Hinebaugh’s home on Thursday.
• Police later returned and took possession of four additional weapons. The five total weapons included a pump-action rifle and four AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, Hess said. Further, police said the AR-15s are “ghost guns” – untraceable, with no serial numbers.
• Pringle and Hinenaugh were arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism, a first-degree felony; conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, a third-degree felony. Hinebaugh faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.
In addition to Upper Yoder police and the Cambria DA’s office, investigating agencies included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Neugebauer said.
Robert Gleason, Westmont Hilltop school board president, said security is a continuous focus for his district – including precautions at school buildings, procedures for when something does happen, and communications with students and parents.
“It’s a constant program to do this because you never know when something might happen,” Gleason said. “In this situation, nothing did happen at the school. Nobody was injured, thank goodness. I thought we responded the way we need to.”
Clearly, all involved took this incident seriously and responded.
And while we feel some relief, now is the time to continue taking action – not relax.
Hess, a former school resource officer at neighboring Greater Johnstown School District, said he has urged Westmont Hilltop to add a steady police presence in its two buildings. He called last week’s incident “a wakeup call.”
We agree, and urge Westmont Hilltop officials – and those at all school districts – to review emergency procedures and take no shortcuts when it comes to the safety of students and staff.
