The political red and blue doughnut that is the Cambria-Somerset region played out according to script on Tuesday, with Democrats dominating in the City of Johnstown and Republicans grabbing seats at the county level and throughout our rural municipalities.
Republicans have a strong voter majority in Somerset County – where two retired state troopers won offices long held by Democrats. Anthony “Tony” DeLuca was elected Somerset treasurer, while Brian Fochtman won the race for prothonotary.
Somerset will also see a change at coroner, with former assistant Cullen Swank winning both party nominations in the spring to succeed the retiring Wally Miller. Swank is also a Republican.
In Cambria County, Republican Don Robertson defeated Democrat Tom Owens in the race for sheriff. Robertson was the top assistant to the late Robert Kolar and had worked as acting sheriff since mid-2020.
Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback told reporter David Hurst that she believed voters across the region were responding to concerns about statewide and national political themes – COVID-19 masking and vaccines, education issues, taxes and spending.
“It wasn’t hard reminding people to vote this year,” Kulback said. “When I was making calls, there wasn’t anyone who said, ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to get (to the polls).’ ”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat, offered a similar analysis in the wake of his closer-than-expected reelection win over Republican John DeBartola. Janakovic was leading by a slim margin when the Election Day votes were counted, and expanded his lead as write-in ballots were counted, eventually getting 55% of the votes to 44% for the challenger.
Janakovic earned a third four-year term in his closest election yet.
“We’re seeing a lot of differences in the way voting is actually occurring, even from two years ago or four years ago, with many different factors coming into play – the economics, how cities are doing, the big picture, the (COVID-19) vaccinations,” Janakovic said, noting a trend toward more straight-party voting.
“I think they’re all playing into how people are voting today,” he said. “So it’s not just – I think – about Johnstown.
“It’s about some of the national and state issues, too, that filter down into the city.”
Johnstown saw three Democratic incumbents – the Rev. Sylvia King, Marie Mock and Rick Britt – reelected to City Council, along with newcomer Laura Huchel, also a Democrat. Three Republicans trailed in the balloting.
Johnstown voters also passed seven referendums aimed at easing governance rules – including opening the door for the end of a residency mandate for city managers, which has affected recruiting and hiring.
So what was learned after votes were counted?
Certainly, local Republicans built on their momentum heading into 2022, when the governor’s office and a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat will be up for grabs. The GOP has a voting majority in Cambria that continues to grow, which helped the party claim numerous municipal seats – from Loretto, Ebensburg and Southmont boroughs to Adams, Cambria, Jackson and Upper Yoder townships.
Democrats face a growing uphill climb in Somerset County, and have also seen their once-powerful majority in Cambria slip away.
Cambria County Democratic Chairwoman Helen Whiteford pointed to the continuing popularity of ex-President Donald Trump as an influence locally, but said her party has gained members for the same reason.
But Whiteford acknowledged that work remains to keep Cambria County in play for crucial elections in 2022, 2024 and beyond.
Kulback pointed to the lingering struggle for Republicans in the city – an island of blue in a regional sea of red.
“It’s a challenge,” Kulback said. “But it’s just a matter of finding the right candidates.”
That’s the mission for both parties with state and federal offices on the ballot in 2022.
We’re heading into a crucial mid-term election year, and Republicans are clearly ahead before that game even starts.
