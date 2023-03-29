Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.