The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records had its third-busiest year ever in 2022 as it received 2,876 appeals of denials of requests made under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law, according to its annual report, released March 22.
The report was released in conjunction with Sunshine Week, which puts a spotlight each year on citizens’ right to see how their governments work. The annual observance is a reminder that everyone has “a protected right to see information that is public in nature,” the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association has said.
More than half of the appeals filed in 2022 were filed by citizens of Pennsylvania – 1,644, to be exact, according to the report.
Other appeals were filed by companies, private organizations, prison inmates, media outlets and government officials.
The OOR issued 3,034 decisions in 2022, the most ever in a single year, it said.
Those statistics demonstrate “that the citizens of Pennsylvania continue to stay involved in their government,” the OOR said in a statement announcing the report’s release.
The report gave a few examples of government agencies’ records accessed in 2022 through the Right-to-Know Law, which showed that:
• A Pennsylvania school district paid a former U.S. attorney $940 per hour to handle a complaint filed against the district.
• State police said they never received a background check form that could have alerted officials in a Pennsylvania borough to the fact that a police officer candidate had been involved in a high-profile killing of a citizen in a different state.
• More than 100 complaints of gas odors were made in the years before a house exploded and killed five people.
Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law grants citizens access to state and local government records, including meeting minutes, budgets, government contracts and the like. Agencies subject to the law include cities, boroughs, townships, school districts and local education agencies, police departments and fire departments.
The law’s basic presumption, according to the OOR, is that all government records are public and should be available to citizens, placing the burden on the government to prove that a certain record should be kept private.
The OOR report lists a few reasons commonly cited by governments and agencies for denying access to records – investigative records in criminal or civil cases, personal information of government or agency employees, trade secrets, individual medical records and so on.
A wealth of information about the OOR and the Right-to-Know Law – including a standard form to use when making Right-to-Know requests and an online form for appealing denials of those requests – can be found online at www.open- records.pa.gov.
