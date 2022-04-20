Outdated and offensive images hung on the walls of the Cambria County courthouse for nearly 90 years, but are being replaced – thanks to the influence of the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP.
New murals should be available for viewing this weekend, when the Art in Bloom event is held in Ebensburg.
The former murals – titled “Justice” and “Knowledge” – were removed last spring and will be preserved as historical relics. That’s fine.
But we share the views of the NAACP that the imagery is not appropriate for the walls of the local halls of justice.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said the new murals will cost about $30,000, with funds drawn from a discretionary fund of fees from civil and criminal cases, not taxpayer dollars.
“We came to the agreement that we would tear them down and put new ones in,” Krumenacker told reporter Katie Smolen.
Smolen described the old images: “The twin murals depicted a coal miner and a naked woman holding a baby – as well as a man escaping steel chains, with other dark individuals in chains below, with what appeared to be a white male holding the chains.”
As Smolen reported, the NAACP was especially troubled by the “Knowledge” mural, which had been located next to the entrance to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
“My thoughts are it never should’ve gone up, and I don’t understand who was making the decisions, even 87 years ago,” Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, said, “... This hideous image of human beings. With the exception of making the white, blonde-haired person godly-looking in the picture – everyone else was distorted.
“I mean, the image of the black demons at the bottom just reflected on ... white gods and black beings. My thoughts are that it corrupted any business held in those courtrooms ... by subliminally, subconsciously creating inequalities in the mind of anybody that walked by.”
St. Francis University professor Art Remillard and assisting student Jordan Gorsuch said their research showed that the pieces were painted on canvas by Ralph Z. Galbreath in 1934.
“You’ve got the rail line kind of going around and choking the woman in the middle,” Remillard said in a 2016 Tribune-Democrat story. “You’ve got obviously the coal miner, and you’ve got kind of steel imagery.
“Steel’s locking these people in.”
There’s more than the region’s steel heritage at work in the images, Cashaw said.
Brian Dumm, an art teacher in Central Cambria School District and a professional artist in Ebensburg, is producing the new murals.
“It was quite a challenge to create something that would represent contemporary style while simultaneously paying tribute to the traditional beauty of the building,” Dumm said. “I hope that viewers will appreciate my attempt to bring old and new together in this way.”
We support a look that honors the traditional appearance of the structure.
But it was time to get those old images steeped in hurtful attitudes and actions out of Cambria County’s courthouse – permanently.
“You didn’t have to sit and scrutinize it,” Cashaw said, “but once your mind takes a picture of something, it’s there and it’s acting on your thinking.”
