Breast cancer procedures are the most common type of cancer surgery performed at hospitals in this region and across Pennsylvania, according to a new report by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
The PHC4 – an independent state agency with the mission of sharing information about medical providers in order to “stimulate competition” and thus drive down health care costs – tallied up and published the numbers of surgeries for 11 common types of cancer performed at hospitals around the state, as our Randy Griffith reported recently.
Doctors at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown performed a total of 189 cancer surgeries in fiscal year 2022, from July 2021 to June 2022 – the majority, 115, for breast cancer, plus 31 for colon cancer, 20 for lung cancer and a handful more for bladder, brain, pancreas, prostate, rectum and stomach cancers, according to the report.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber – home of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center – was the site of 53 breast cancer surgeries and six colon cancer surgeries in that time period, the most procedures of any hospital in Somerset County, as Griffith reported.
UPMC Somerset doctors did five surgeries for breast cancer, eight for colon cancer and one for rectal cancer.
Over in Blair County, 255 cancer surgeries – including 133 for breast cancer – were performed at UPMC Altoona.
While the PHC4 noted that a hospital’s quality can’t be judged solely by the number of procedures it performs – factors such as patients’ levels of illness also influence their outcomes – it stated that hospitals that perform more cancer surgeries are likely to provide better results for patients.
“There is strong evidence in the scientific literature that links hospital surgical volume and patient outcomes for the cancer surgeries included in this report,” it said. “In other words, patients requiring one of these 11 surgeries are likely to have better results if their surgery is performed at a higher-volume hospital.”
Coincidentally, the PHC4’s report was released in the run-up to this year’s edition of the popular annual Taunia Oechslin Girls’ Night Out event, scheduled for Tuesday.
The gathering – expected to bring about 800 women to the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center – raises money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center to make sure it has cutting-edge equipment to detect and treat breast cancer and can provide mammograms, genetic testing and other services for uninsured and underinsured women.
Even though we’re still six months away from Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a topic that ought to be kept in mind around the calendar – as the namesake of the Taunia Oechslin Girls’ Night Out event knew.
Oechslin was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 and started Girls’ Night Out as a small “pay-it-forward” project before she died in 2009 at 39. Her goal was that every woman learn about breast cancer, understand the value of detecting it early on and receive proper treatment.
To date, the get-together she created has raised a total of $1.16 million for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center – organizers are aiming to break the $1.25 million mark this year.
“Taunia didn’t want this event to happen in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Meghan Stahl-Skinner, chairwoman of the Girls’ Night Out event, told our Kelly Urban.
“She wanted it to happen in April as a reminder that breast health needs to be thought about all the time and not just in October.”
This year’s Girls’ Night Out, as always, serves as a reminder “for women to follow the guidelines for breast health and get their yearly mammograms,” as Stahl-Skinner put it – and the PHC4’s report is a reminder that people who are diagnosed with cancer, both breast cancer and other types, have options in this region to get the treatment they need.
