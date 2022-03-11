The Rev. Doug Blakelock knelt with the congregation at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Southmont as they prayed for the people of Ukraine.
The Russian invasion of its neighboring country had led to the deaths of more than 500 civilians in Ukraine when the vigil was held Thursday, with nearly 1,000 civilians wounded and 2 million people displaced by the conflict.
The emotions of the moment are weighing heavily on many in the Johnstown region.
“I was thinking of a priest in our diocese who still has family in Ukraine,” Blakelock said. “He is a first-generation immigrant to the United States, and his parents fought in one of the revolutions in Ukraine, and knowing the innocent civilians who have been attacked and the children who have died, I was thinking of them.”
So was a private donor who contributed $100,000 to Vision Together 2025 through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to support efforts to resettle Ukrainian war refugees in the Johnstown area.
Vision had previously floated the idea of welcoming immigrants from war-torn Afghanistan to help those families while provide a boost to the local workforce.
No formal plan is in place to bring in refugees of either Afghanistan or Ukraine.
In a Vision Together 2025 press release, Board Chairman Bill Polacek said the push is motivated by humanitarian concerns as well as economic development challenges.
“The current situation in Ukraine continues to be a cruel attack on families, and people are looking for an escape,” Polacek said.
We’ve seen the response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict from schools – where Eastern European natives studying locally expressed concern for their homelands.
As reported by our Mike Mastovich, Berlin Brothersvalley exchange student Vlada Homcharuk was part of the girls basketball team that reached the District 5-1A playoffs, even as she was speaking out about the circumstances in Ukraine.
Berlin Athletic Director Doug Paul said: “Her family lives in Kyiv. Her dad actually just recently joined the military, and (her) mom and her 12-year-old sister decided to ride it out in Ukraine.”
Homcharuck spoke to the group Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“You walk outside and you could be shot,” she said on a video shared with The Tribune-Democrat, recounting details communicated by her mother.
The school is raising funds to be sent to Ukraine – as are several local organizations.
Yes, some are hoping to bring refugees here to provide them with a safe haven and help them join the workforce.
Many are sharing con-cerns on social media and offering prayers for peace – even lighting the Stone Bridge in Johnstown to match the colors of the Ukraine flag in an expression of solidarity.
At St. Matthew’s, congregation member Dayle Eckenrode said the church is helping Ukraine financially as well as offering spiritual support.
“Prayer allows God’s power to work in us,” Eckenrode said, “to move us to action.”
