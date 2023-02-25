At UMF Medical in Richland Township, there is a sense of pride that products generated locally are improving the lives of people around the world.
Company President Eileen Melvin said the company formerly known as United Metal Fabricators specializes in examination tables and chairs among the 300 different items it manufactures for use in doctors’ offices and medical centers.
UMF Medical even ships products to distant spots such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the Middle East.
“We make equipment for health care providers all over the world,” Melvin said, adding: “It’s all made here.”
That’s one of the many inspiring stories Tribune- Democrat reporters are telling in a special project, Vision 2023, under the banner: “What we make.”
The Johnstown region’s economy was once forged – quite literally – by the city’s steel mills, bolstered by area coal mining operations.
Those industries are still here – although less dominant economic drivers than generations ago.
But our region’s economy and the “products” that support jobs and commerce run across a spectrum of manufacturing, tourism, technology, health care and education.
Area facilities turn out a parade of goods: fabricated metals, wine and beer, cabinets and furniture, milk and candy, army vehicles and computer components.
The region creates positive experiences at sold-out sports and entertainment venues and across a growing trails system, and local companies generate technology and expertise to support a myriad of industries and services.
We make opportunities, with school districts, vocational centers and universities training the next generation of workers – including nurses, welders, cosmetologists, police officers.
And yes, we generate important equipment used in hospitals and medical centers here and elsewhere.
Drive DeVilbiss – launched in 1888 by innovative physician Dr. Allen DeVilbiss and now part of the Drive Medical system – ships products made by a staff of 300 in Somerset across the country.
And here’s something else local companies are producing – hope.
Randy Frye, professor of marketing and management at St. Francis University and board member of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, tells business reporter Russell O’Reilly that more young people are deciding to stay home and work in the Johnstown region.
That diverse economy and the region’s many amenities might just provide the formula local leaders have been chasing for years in the quest to stem the exodus of young talent that has contributed to a steady population decline.
“We didn’t have as much of a loss in the younger workers, which means maybe Cambria County and Johnstown are doing more to keep young people in the region,” Frye says in Vision 2023.
And the hope extends to the overall economy, Frye said.
“I see a lot of that happening in Cambria County,” he said, “people starting businesses, downtown restaurants are creating jobs and economic activity. … It’s making people feel more confident in the regional economy.”
And let’s keep it going.
We plan to do just that with our Vision 2023 theme of “What we make.”
We knew there were more companies out there generating goods and services than we could feature in one project. So we’re turning that concept into a new series that will emerge from this report and roll forward throughout the year – and hopefully beyond.
There are so many great stories to tell.
And here’s what local businesses and schools are ultimately making: A difference.
The impact is tangible. And the future is bright.
